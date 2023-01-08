Work-wear activated

New Year work resumption is always an opportunity to change to a new look. Having a new set of work-wear helps improve the mood, induce good vibes after the holidays. So, to activate the workwear mode, there are a few formal wear pieces to shop for this weekend as against Monday resumption. Some of the classy formal look can guide you on the outfits you need. Some of the clothes can be pieced together or set aside to be paired with other work-wears. For instance, the three piece jacket and pant can be used to create other formal wear look. Be inspired to look your best for the first week’s work.
