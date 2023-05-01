Education News

Worker’s Day: Akwa Ibom NUT Calls Off Four-Day-Old Strike

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Akwa Ibom State has called off its industrial action, which lasted for four days.

The strike begins last week to in order to press for solution to the issues affecting them, especially welfare and non-payment of allowance to its members in the state.

But in a closed-door meeting held late on Sunday evening led to a peaceful resolution agreed upon between the state government and the leadership of the union.

The meeting was presided by the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel at the Government House, Uyo.

Mr Aniefiok Nkom,  the state Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Development, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said that the government and the labour leaders have dialogued and reached a compromise on the issues that gave rise to the industrial action, describing the resolution as a “win-win outcome”.

“It was a very peaceful meeting. The Governor saw what needed to be done and the NLC also saw what was delaying the process. So, it was a win-win situation and the matters enumerated by NUT Chairman have been resolved,” Nkom said.

On the part of the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, expressed gratitude to Governor Emmanuel for taking prompt actions to ensure that schools in the state resume.

Affirming the resolution, the State Chairman of NUT, Comrade Edet Emenyi, lauded the governor’s disposition towards the teachers, assuring that teachers would return to classrooms to begin academic activities.

Emenyi said, “Issues bothering on teachers’ welfare and non-payment of allowances have been resolved today. On that note, the teeming teachers in Akwa Ibom State are ready to call off the strike”.

The state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunny James, who was also present at the meeting, expressed the solidarity of Akwa Ibom workers with the teachers, saying that the teachers’ demand for unpaid entitlements including leave grants, refund of 7.5 per cent deductions for contributory pension and other issues were extensively deliberated upon and resolved accordingly.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for his prompt response to the teachers’ demands, adding that the resolution would pave the way for NUT to join other sectors of the state workforce in the celebration of the 2023 Workers Day.

