Workers’ Day: Atiku calls for review of governance cost

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for urgent review of cost of governance in order to bring them in line with the economic realities and the sorry conditions of average Nigerian citizens.

In a goodwill message to Nigerian workers to mark this year’s May Day celebration, Atiku decried what he described as “widespread extreme poverty and declining incomes among the economically vulnerable Nigerians.”

The former vice president in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, condemned “the extravagant lifestyles of elected officials” in the face of poor living conditions of most Nigerians, describing it as a demonstration of insensitivity.

“We can’t tell the ordinary people to make sacrifices while elected officials are reluctant to take the lead in making those sacrifices. Elected and appointed officials must at all levels cut down on their extravagant expenditures at the expense of the people,” Atiku demanded.

According to him, the conditions of the Nigerian workers are worrisome in the ever hostile economic environment, adding that such situation makes saving and survival almost impossible.

He regretted that “even what we call basic food items are unaffordable and we are in a situation where the price of a bag of rice is nearly at par with the value of our minimum wage.”

