Workers’ Day: Ecobank Nigeria to host webinar on investment opportunities

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded arrangements to hold a consumer-focused and investment-oriented webinar titled: “Today’s Opportunities for Your Money; Making the Best of the Moment.”

The webinar, slated for May 6, 2022, by 11am, is in commemoration of Workers’ day and it will feature a carefully selected panel of speakers, notably Jimi Ogbobine, Head of Agusto Consulting, business experts from the bank’s Treasury and Consumer Products teams, as well as Ecobank Development Corporation (EDC), the bespoke investment arm of the Ecobank Group.

Speaking ahead of the event, Korede Demola- Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the webinar will focus essentially on the investment opportunities available to customers and non-customers considering current macro-economic realities, adding that it will also provide a guide to investment in key sectors and the banks offerings to help them get the best out of today’s financial landscape.

According to her, “the purely virtual webinar is designed for workers, salary earners, business owners and open to everyone.

