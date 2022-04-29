Workers’ Day, Eid-el-Fitr: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

As part of activities to mark the International Workers’ Day, as well as Eid-el-Fitr, the Federal Government has declared Monday, May 2 and Tuesday May 3 as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore. The statement reads in part: “Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead are incapable of working. “I, therefore, enjoin workers to imbibe the culture of productivity. Workers are also urged to raise the bar of their trade-in line with the President…Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

