Workers’ Day, Eid-el Fitr: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of activities to mark the International Workers’ Day, as well as Eid-el-Fitr, the Federal Government has declared Monday, May 2, Tuesday May 3 as public holidays.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

The statement reads in part: “Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead are incapable of working.

“I, therefore, enjoin workers to imbibe the culture of productivity. Workers are also urged to raise the bar of their trade-in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

“The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to the satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity

“The minister expresses confidence that the security challenges in some parts of the country will soon be a thing of the past, noting that the government is putting determined efforts and all necessary measures in place for Nigerians to enjoy unfettered peace all round.”

 

Our Reporters

