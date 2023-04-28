Workers’ Day: FG Declares May 1st Public Holiday

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared Monday, May 1st as Public Holiday to mark this year’s Workers Day celebration.

President Buhari made the announcement on Friday through the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola in a statement issued by his Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore, complement the workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, stating that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations.

The statement read, “There is dignity in labour, we have to have dedication and commitment to the work we do because it is vital to nation-building.”

He also encouraged the workers to imbibe the culture of productivity, saying “The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to the satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation.

“It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity” he added.

The minister urges workers to raise the bar of their trade in line with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive to upgrade the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

He also commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country, as he encouraged them not to relent but go all out to deter the criminals whenever they raised their heads.