Worker’s Day: Fintiri Approves UBEC Into E-Payment Payroll System

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved the inclusion of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) on the E-payment Payroll System to enable them to enjoy the New National Minimum wage and its Consequential Adjustment.

The Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Maxwell Gidado stated this in Yola the Adamawa State capital, Monday on the occasion of the May Day 2023 celebration held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square.

He maintained that the good working relationship between the Labour Union and the Government can not be overemphasized and prayed for its continuity.

The Governor who solicited more support from the organized labour assured of more infrastructural development, adding that their requests would be given serious attention this year.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman, of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Fashe on behalf of the Organized Labour said this year’s theme “Workers Rights and Socio-Economic Justice” was taken on reflection of the suffering of Nigerians.

Comrade Fashe lamented that the suffering majority of Nigerians passed through and are still passing through is occasioned by anti-People’s policies of government with particular reference to Naira scarcity, hike in the Price of petroleum and electricity tariff.

“For the first time in the history of Nigeria, we bought Naira with Naira and petroleum products have two price regimes while NNPC stations are selling between #199 to #205, other marketers are selling between #300 to #400 per litre respectively, he added.

The Chairman however called on Governor Fintiri to ensure the full implementation of the Minimum Wage at the Local Government levels as well as payment of 2016, 2017, 2918 and 2021 LTG to the deserving State Government Workers.

He thanked the Governor for sustaining the tempo of harmonious industrial relationships with workers by ensuring the provision of decent workplaces and the protection of workers and citizens of the State.