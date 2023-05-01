Workers’ Day: Kalu Applauds Nigerian Workers

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s labour day.

While commending Nigeria’s labour force for their contributions to nationhood, Kalu urged workers to sustain their selflessness, patriotism and commitment to national development.

The former Governor emphasized the significant role played by workers in advancing the cause of the society, adding that Nigeria’s labour force is a valuable asset for nation-building.

In a goodwill message, the former Governor stressed the imperative of a conducive working environment and good welfare for workers to thrive in their endeavours.

He said, ” I join the labour force across the globe in celebrating Labour ( May) Day.

“It is important to applaud the steadfastness, resilience, selflessness, patriotism, efficiency and productivity of Nigerian workers.

“The role played by the labour force in nation-building cannot be undermined and as such, workers deserve good welfare.

“Government at all levels must live up to expectations in meeting the aspirations of workers.

“The labour force should engage the government by channelling their grievances through legitimate ways for the sake of unity and progress.

“All stakeholders including the government and workers have significant responsibilities in building a prosperous Nigeria “.

Kalu wished workers a rewarding labour Day celebration.