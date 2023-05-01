News

Workers’ Day: Kalu Applauds Nigerian Workers

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s labour day.

While commending Nigeria’s labour force for their contributions to nationhood, Kalu urged workers to sustain their selflessness, patriotism and commitment to national development.

The former Governor emphasized the significant role played by workers in advancing the cause of the society, adding that Nigeria’s labour force is a valuable asset for nation-building.

In a goodwill message, the former Governor stressed the imperative of a conducive working environment and good welfare for workers to thrive in their endeavours.

He said, ” I join the labour force across the globe in celebrating Labour ( May) Day.

“It is important to applaud the steadfastness, resilience, selflessness, patriotism, efficiency and productivity of Nigerian workers.

“The role played by the labour force in nation-building cannot be undermined and as such, workers deserve good welfare.

“Government at all levels must live up to expectations in meeting the aspirations of workers.

“The labour force should engage the government by channelling their grievances through legitimate ways for the sake of unity and progress.

“All stakeholders including the government and workers have significant responsibilities in building a prosperous Nigeria “.

Kalu wished workers a rewarding labour Day celebration.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Declare state of emergency on food, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…decry terrorists’ imposition of tax on farmers The House of Representatives yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on staple food production. The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sani Bala, who drew the attention of the House to the recent report of the United Nations […]
News

Rivers to Petersiide: Amaechi started waterfront demolition, not Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State government has accused the former Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, of pretending that the demolition of the Port Harcourt waterfront started with the administration of Governor Nyewom Wike, noting that former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi started it to check the activities of criminals.   Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus […]
News

North Central Govs, APC Told To Adopt Yusuf Gagdi As Consensus Choice for Speaker

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the North Central, National Assembly caucus as well as other party leaders from the region, have been urged to adopt Hon Yusuf Gagdi as their consensus candidate for Speaker. The North Central APC Progressive Leaders’ Forum made this appeal in a statement signed by its president Hon […]

Leave a Comment