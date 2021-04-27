Business

Workers’ Day: Lender to host webinar on survival tips

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has concluded plans to host a digital conference as part of its commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

 

Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the webinar, which is scheduled for April 29 and titled: “Inflation and Your Money – Our role As Your Bank,” is targeted at educating members of the public on how to manage limited resources at their disposal, stressing that it would also provide tips on savings, borrowing, investments and how Ecobank can be useful to the participants and general public amidst rising inflation.

 

According to Mrs. Demola-Adeniyi, though Nigeria recorded early exit from the recession in the fourth quarter of last year, the effects of COVID- 19 have continued to impact negatively on the revenues of many corporate entities, businesses and income of individuals, noting that this development has been further compounded by inflation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

BoE: Brexit won’t affect British banking standards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Britain prepares to end compliance with European Union (EU) laws, it will continue to maintain financial standards above those required by international rules, Sam Woods, Bank of England’s (BoE) deputy governor, has said, according to a Reuters report. Britain left the European Union in January and transition arrangements are due to end on December […]
Business

Analysts: MPC to hold rates as inflation rises

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will likely keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting, tomorrow, despite the recent surge in inflation, financial analyst  have said.   According to analysts’ predictions on the outcome of the meeting obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, while […]
Business

ABCON: Exchange rate unification’ll maximise benefits of remittance inflow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has said that exchange rate unification is necessary to maximise the benefits of increased remittances inflow into the economy. Commending the recent policy measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve inflow of remit-tances, ABCON, however, noted that “the fundamental problem is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica