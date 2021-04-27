Workers’ Day: Lender to host webinar on survival tips

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has concluded plans to host a digital conference as part of its commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the webinar, which is scheduled for April 29 and titled: “Inflation and Your Money – Our role As Your Bank,” is targeted at educating members of the public on how to manage limited resources at their disposal, stressing that it would also provide tips on savings, borrowing, investments and how Ecobank can be useful to the participants and general public amidst rising inflation.

According to Mrs. Demola-Adeniyi, though Nigeria recorded early exit from the recession in the fourth quarter of last year, the effects of COVID- 19 have continued to impact negatively on the revenues of many corporate entities, businesses and income of individuals, noting that this development has been further compounded by inflation.

