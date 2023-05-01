News

Workers Day: Obasa Praises Nigerian Workers, Urges Increase Support For Tinubu

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerian workers to key into the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the incoming government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obasa also charged civil servants in Lagos to continue to support the three arms of the state government, which have remained purposeful and constantly catered to their welfare.

In his congratulatory message to the workers released by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, Obasa described Nigerian workers as passionate, resilient, goal-oriented, and ready to do their best given the right environment and leadership.

He said, “We truly need to congratulate workers in Nigeria for their passion to see that the country is a better place. The daily role played by each worker has a way of adding to the progress of the country.

“It is noteworthy also that the average Nigerian worker is goal-oriented and would achieve given the right environment which we are optimistic that the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is coming up with.

“I commend workers in Nigeria for believing in the country and for their roles in the last election. I also urge them to renew their hopes and synergize same with the agenda of the incoming administration which begins a few days from now.

“This is our country; we are now in a rush to recreate a Nigeria of our collective dreams and I will urge workers to key into the activities of government for this to be achieved.”

The Speaker thanked the staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly for being focused and delivering effectively on their jobs just as he promised to always support them and make their welfare his priority.

