Workers’ Day: Osun NUT Urges Adeleke To Reinstate Sacked 1,500 Teachers

…Recruitment of more teaching Personnel

As teachers join other workers to celebrate International Workers’ Day today, the Osun State Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has called on the state government to put in place necessary arrangements for the recruitment of more teaching personnel in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Osun NUT also appealed to the state government for the reinstatement of 1,500 primary and secondary school teachers that were employed by the immediate past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s government.

NUT said the affected teachers were professionally qualified to take up the job after undergoing rigorous screening in which Osun NUT was involved adequately.

The Union made these demands in its congratulatory message jointly signed by the Chairman, Comrade Fatade Muritala Olatoke, and Secretary, Com. Adeojo Julius Akinlabi, to commemorate this year’s workers’ day Celebration.

According to the Union, the recruitment of new teachers and reinstatement of sacked ones became necessary for effective teaching and learning delivery.

The Union, however, commended the incumbent governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke for his unalloyed support to the teachers and entire workers in the state, saying “Since Governor Adeleke assumed office, he has been workers friendly”.

The Union said, aside from their requests from the state government towards recruitment of young and qualified teachers to fill the existing vacancies in the schools across the state, Gov Adeleke’s led administration should attend to the payment of rural allowances to teachers in rural areas of the state to serve as a motivational pill that will enable them to remain at their work

post.

“Payment of grants to school head (Principal and Head Teachers) as well as retention of the positions of Tutor-General / Permanent Secretary, Head Teachers, Headmaster-General / Permanent Secretary exclusively for teachers among others.

“If teachers are properly remunerated and promptly paid, they would be motivated to give their best toward nation building.

” That is why we are appealing to our amiable Governor Adeleke to ensure that teachers are well remunerated so as to enable them to offer quality and effective services.

“The only way to encourage the entire teachers and improve their status was by ensuring that no teacher is owed salary for the work they have done well while government should also give special treatment to them in order to make the profession more attractive” the Osun NUT bosses added.

The Osun NUT, however, enjoined teachers in the state to remain productive, dedicated, and committed to carrying out their duties.