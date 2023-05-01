Workers’ Day: Pensioners In Anambra Dying Without Benefits, NLC Tells Soludo

The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Anambra State Chapter has decried the condition of pensioners in the state, stating that many of them are dying without being paid their retirement benefits.

The state’s Chairman of NLC, Emeka Nwafor disclosed this in his address on the occasion of the workers’ celebration on Monday at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

While commending the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, for his efforts in workers’ welfare, Nawfor implored the governor to look into the case of retirees in the state who he said are dying without receiving the gratuities.

He said, “Congress appreciates Mr Governor for the efforts made so far in the gradual settlement of arrears of gratuity and pension in the state as promised in the last May Day celebration. Congress passionately appeals to you Mr. Governor sir to graciously increase the fund meant for the settlement of this gratuity to be substantial enough.

“This is to enable the retirees to start off something that will help them take care of their old age and families. It is painful to report that some of these retirees are dying of hunger and, most times, they find it difficult to take care of their families and dependents.

“It is on record that since 2014 the contributory pension scheme started in the state, it seems that the scheme was designed not to succeed as monies deducted from workers’ salaries were not remitted regularly to the appropriate quarters.

The non-adherence to the pension scheme laws has made the organized labour take a stand that the scheme be scrapped and monies deducted from workers refunded back to them.

“We remind you, Mr Governor, that this decision is yet to see the light of the day.

Congress, therefore, requests our dear Governor’s pronouncement stopping further deductions from workers’ salaries in the name of the pension scheme.

The Congress further stated that the state had not maintained full payment of the new minimum wage that was passed into law in 2019.

It said,” Congress desires to bring to your kind attention that the new minimum wage of N30,000 and its consequential adjustment has not been fully implemented in the state.

“Congress, therefore, suggests and pleads that the Governor should look into the agreement of January 24, 2020, between the state government and organized labour over the full implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment and find a way of implementing it. Workers pressure is becoming increasingly unbearable and we may not continue to hold them.”

The NLC also urged the state government to implement the new retirement age for teachers as obtained in some other states – 40 years of service or 65 years of age, whichever comes first, reminding the governor that states less viable than Anambra had already started the implementation.

Continuing, the NLC added,” Congress requests for prompt promotion, conversion, conducive working environment and functional working materials for effective service delivery in the various ministries and to enhance productivity.

“Congress rejects the extension of service after retirement the request for extension of service after retirement in the service should not be encouraged so as to give way for upcoming civil servants to get to the echelon.

“It will encourage the upcoming ones to put in their best to ensure that the organizational goal/objectives are achieved. We appeal to the Governor to ensure that this request is upheld.

“Congress earnestly continues to request for our indefatigable Governor’s approval for a parcel of land to be allocated for the construction of Labour House in the State.

We are seriously in need of a secretariat and event centre that will house the services and needs of our affiliate’s unions.

“This is what is obtained in other states of the federation, including Imo, Abia, Delta and Rivers etc. We shall be eternally grateful if our dear Solution Governor will kindly and graciously approve this age-long request.

This will help cement the relationship that has been existing between labour and government in the state”. He concludes.