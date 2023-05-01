Workers Day: Take Deliberate Steps To Protect Rights Of Workers: NLC/TUC

As workers all over the country celebrate Workers Day on Monday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bayelsa State Chapter have called on governments at all levels to take deliberate steps to protect the rights of the workers at all times.

Speaking in Yenagoa during this year’s celebration, the Chairman of NLC Simon Barnabas who read out the speech on organised labour said that there was no plan in the present policy of the Federal Government to increase the worker’s allowance.

The organised labour also demanded the Bayelsa state government implement the 2022 promotions for state government workers as well as 2021 and 2022 for local government workers.

It also called on the prosperity government to consider for implement the new retirement age of 65 and 40 years of pensionable service for the educational sector adding that the new ages have been implemented in Delta, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara and others.

He said ” In the face of the challenges in the country, government should and must take deliberate steps to protect the rights of workers at all times.

“There is no justice in the present policy of the federal government to increase workers’ allowances on consolidated salary structure by 40% only to remove fuel subsidy without proper negotiations and discussion with the organised labour.

“We believe that if the plan of government is fully implemented, the Nigerian workers will be further impoverished. The best way out is to fix the nation’s refineries as fuel importation remains a sham for a privileged few and an economic sabotage to the nation.

” Organised labour requests the state government to implement promotion for 2022 for state government workers as well as 2021 and 2022 for local government workers’ labour.

” In a similar vein, labour wishes to draw the attention of the government to the fact that payment of promotion arrears from 2015 to 2017 is still pending.

“Labour demands that government should implement the consequential adjustment of N30,000 minimum wage for pensioners in the state.

“Labour is seizing this opportunity to call on the government to regularize the employment of the casual staff of the state environmental sanitation authority who have been on casual engagement for the past six years.

Responding to the plethora of demands made by organised labour, governor Douye Diri promised to improve power generation in the state maintaining that the state will also get its own power station.

The governor also directed the secretary to the state government to work out modalities to absorb the casual staff directing that vehicles for NLC and TUC should be released immediately.

He said, “On casual staff, the SSG should come up with a solution to the issue. On power. I, therefore, direct the honourable commissioner of power and the managing director of Bayelsa Electricity to immediately rectify the challenges of power with a view to owning our own power station.

“Let us all remind ourselves of the things we are collectively fighting against and who our common enemies are. We are fighting against poverty, insecurity, underdevelopment, poor healthcare and infrastructure among others.

“We are uncompromisingly investing in and developing the necessary infrastructure to attract businesses and create jobs for the people of the state.

” In the health sector, we are constructing and equipping medical centres in all our local government areas, engaged different categories of health workers and introduced cutting-edge technology into the system.

“As we all know, security is a minimum so that we sleep with our two eyes closed as well as guarantee the safety of investors and workers.

“That is why our primary security outfit, Operation Doo-Akpo alongside the Bayelsa Volunteers and Bayelsa Vigilante has been streamlined into an umbrella body and further beefed up our boots on the ground with the engagement of t