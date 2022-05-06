Business

Workers’ Day: Wema Bank delights staff with promotions

The same day it unveiled the #BeAudacious campaign, a first-of-its-kind move to open one million new accounts in 24 hours through its digital bank, ALAT By Wema, a leading innovative financial institution, Wema Bank, on Monday, May 2, delighted over a thousand staff with promotions. Coming a day after the Workers’ Day celebration, the promotion exercise demonstrated the bank’s commitment to talent management and recognition of diligence and hard work. While joyful staff received notifications of their promotion, the bank recorded another milestone with ALAT’s ranking as the Number 1 Finance app on Apple App Store and Number Two on Google Play Store.

Apple and Google rank Apps based on the number of downloads. ALAT By Wema topped the rankings with the massive downloads by Nigerians participating in the #BeAudacious campaign. ALAT By Wema Brand Ambassador, Davido, led the disruptive initiative executed with Global consulting firms as observers. While the #BeAudacious campaign was also a reward scheme to appreciate customers and Nigerians for their unwavering loyalty and brand affinity to ALAT By Wema in the five years of its existence, the promotion was a befitting reward for the staff.

The promotions further affirm Wema Bank’s recent ranking as one of the 25 Best Workplaces where people can grow their careers in the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies. The LinkedIn Top Companies is a ranking of the 25 companies that are investing in their talents and helping people build careers that will set them up for long-term success.

 

