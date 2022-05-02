News Top Stories

Workers endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term

•NLC, TUC, union leaders promise to support gov's re-election

 

Lagos State workers have unanimously endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office. Lagos State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Funmilayo Sessi and her Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Olugbenga Ekundayo, along with leaders of trade union organisations endorsed Sanwo-Olu on behalf of millions of informal and formal workers in the state during the Inter  national Workers’ Day held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan yesterday.

 

They said they decided to support Sanwo-Olu’s re-election because he is a worker-friendly governor and has performed very well to deliver on his campaign promises in line with the administration’s THEMES developmental agenda.

 

The workers through different unions affirmed their support and determination to return Governor Sanwo-Olu during the 2023 gubernatorial elections, displaying signs of 4 + 4 by raising four fingers with both hands during their march past, shouting “4 + 4,” “Sanwo-Olu lekan si” and “Sanwo-Olu for second term,” among other slogans. Sessi said Lagos workers decided to endorse Sanwo-Olu for a second term because he has performed beyond expectation, considering his remarkable achievements in different sectors in the State.

 

She said: “On behalf of the workers in Lagos who represent more than 50 per cent of the voting population, we hereby support your second term in office. We the workers are supporting you because you are the hope of the masses. Workers in Lagos stand with you.

 

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, you did not sack workers and even gave palliatives. Even after the pandemic, you are still employing workers. You were also prompt in paying salaries.

 

This is not like that of other states. Therefore, anywhere you go, we shall stand with you.”

 

The Chairman of TUC, Comrade Ekundayo also assured Governor Sanwo  Olu of workers’ support in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election, saying the workers have benefitted a lot from Sanwo- Olu and they know who to support and vote for during the February 11, 2023 year governorship elections.

 

