Workers hail Okowa for N2bn pensioners’ pay, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

Organised Labour in Delta State Sunday hailed the Stronger Delta mantra of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for releasing N2 billion to the Contributory Pension Scheme of retirees in the state.

 

This came after the Commissioner for Finance Sir Fidelis Tilije, supported by his Informationcounterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said part of the N150 billion facility loan that is being accessed by the state would be used to offset the pensions of local government retirees.

 

The state’s Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Martin Bolum, during the workers day celebration in Asaba, Sunday, said the administration of Governor Okowahasfavouredworkers in the state.

 

He said the ultra-modern N10-billion new State Secretariat had provided a conduciveenvironmentforworkers to be dedicated to duty.

 

His words: “Since inception of office, Governor Okowa had engaged work-ers in prompt salary payment, promotion and yearly incremental credit alert. We are particularly happy that he released N2 billion to offset pensions of retirees, hence you are seeing them here today.

 

“His Health Insurance Scheme is what other states of the federation are copying. The three new universities he created have saved our children from admission problems. The labour union in the state is happy with his policies and programmes.”

 

Thegovernor, represented by the Secretary to State Government( SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said the theme of this year’s celebration: “Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria” had spurred the governor to deliver on the mandate that producedhimin2015and2019 respectively.

 

He said the governor is only bothered on how he will complete all ongoing projects and hand over to a detribalised and focused successor who would consolidate on his achievements

 

