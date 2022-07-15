‘Workers in rural areas face severe decent work deficits’

About 80 per cent of the world’s poor live in rural areas many among them workers who face severe decent work deficits, including inadequate safety at work, low pay, lack of stability and security of work, and excessive working hours, with women and young workers the hardest hit according to a new report from the Bureau for Workers’ Activities (ACTRAV) at the International Labour Organization (ILO). The report, ‘Decent work deficits among rural workers,’ is based on 16 cases studies covering 15 countries in Africa, Asia, Central Asia, Europe and Latin America. About 80 per cent of the world’s poor live in rural areas where they face governance gaps, informality, underdeveloped production systems, limited access to public services and inadequate social protection coverage. The report finds that chemical exposure poses serious health and other risks to agricultural workers, in particular to children and pregnant and lactating women.

