Workers lamentation: N30,000 doesn’t take us home, now govt wants to cut it

We’re harmonising, not cutting salaries –Govt

In recent times, the Nigerian workers have been lamenting over the approved N30,00 minimum wage, which they claimed does not take them home any longer. They are also not happy with the reported plans of the government to further cut what they now interpret not to be a living wage. Isioma Madike, who in this report, spoke to variety of workers and stakeholders alike, reports

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy is bleeding, with workers struggling to put food on the table across the land. Food, one of three basic needs required to sustain human life, is going out of reach for many Nigerians as the prices of staples race out of the reach of the ordinary people. To say that hunger is now in most homes, dealing deadly blows, could be interpreted by many as understatement.

The prices of staples such as yam, maize, rice, and fish have more than doubled in recent times. The continued rise of inflation has seen the prices of all classes of food jump almost on a daily basis, leaving the country’s large population of middle and lower-income class citizens struggling to get food items and basic ingredients for cooking.

With this freezing situation, many workers have said that the N30,000 minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, which was equivalent to $79 at the time, can no longer buy any meaningful thing at the moment.

The workers lament in their thousand that things have gradually moved from bad to worse as many of them told this reporter that they can no longer cope with the prevailing economic situation in the country. A junior staff at the Isheri-Ikosi Local Council Development Area, who identified herself simply as Oluwatosin said that the local government workers are not finding things easy, as she said that the prices of food in the market today have gone up. She said with the paltry N30, 000 minimum wage, life is difficult in the present economic climate, even as she called for a review of the wage to meet the realities of the moment.

She said: “When they gave us the N30,000 two years ago, it wasn’t enough but we could manage it then. Today, what will that amount do with the rising inflation in the country? We have children’s school fees to pay and other bills apart from feeding. I am using this medium to appeal to our government to do something about it and urgent too.” However, Oluwatosin is not alone in this lamentation.

Sam Adedeji, who works in the ministry of justice in Lagos State, also said: “As we speak now, I am indebted in multiple folds, just in a bid to keep body and soul together and to meet up my responsibilities as a man. Most times, it is very hard to feed my family; we always borrow, especially now that things are extremely costly in the market. “The women selling petty trade in my neighbourhood have labelled me ‘gbese’ man.

It is not their fault; the economic hardship on us civil servants has made some of us lose our dignity as a man. As a result of the situation, one is forced to live from hand to month. Besides, one hardly thinks of carrying out projects, such as housing and others, because money received is not enough to buy food due to high cost of living.

“Before COVID-19, we were struggling to manage the meagre salaries we were receiving from the government, but things became worse when we were ordered to stay at home as means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The money we are receiving from the government is no longer enough to fend for the family. “Things are too expensive in the market and the money has continued to lose its value. We that have little children at home need to feed them always. Their appetite increased and we needed to spend more on buying foodstuffs.” Another civil servant in Delta State, John Chimanugor, said the Nigerian situation has rendered the workforce in the country useless. Many of us now go cap in hand begging for loans, he said.

“If the country as an entity cannot fend for itself, you can imagine what has become of its workforce. It has made life extremely difficult. To feed, pay house rent, school fees and do other things from the meagre salary is difficult. That’s for states that are managing to pay salaries; many states as we speak are finding it difficult to pay the approved N30, 000 minimum wage, Chimanugor added.” For Nwangolor Peter, a local government staff in Anambra State, who spoke to this reporter on the telephone, “times are hard and hard times are really affecting us workers. In fact, before the end of the first or second week of the month, salary received is already spent on food items. Then, one will end up borrowing before the next salary comes.

“A bag of rice that sold for about N7, 000 a few years ago, now sells for as much as N40, 000 for some brands. That is more than the so-called minimum wage. A sachet of tomato that sold for N50 now sells for N150, while the price of a loaf of bread has risen from N250 to N400. “A major food sector that has been particularly hit is poultry on which millions of Nigerians rely for their protein needs.

A kilogramme of chicken that previously sold for N800 now sells for N2,000, while a crate of egg that sold for N700 now sells for N1,500. And you still think that N30,000 is okay as minimum wage? Our survival now is dependent on God,” he said. Also, the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, believes that inflation has almost caught up with the increase in the minimum wage.

This is because in real terms, according to him, what N30,000 can buy now is probably what about N15,000 could buy two years ago. “So the value of money has significantly eroded, it shows that the value of money has further diminished. “That is why it is important for the labour unions and stakeholders to also be focusing on other parameters to enhance the welfare of workers rather than just be depending on wages as we are beginning to see now, its inflationary pressure. Wages seemed not to be the best way to support the welfare of the workers now. So, that is what I think.

“Labour should be looking at the other viable options apart from just the wage because that gets easily eroded. It should be looking at how to improve access to healthcare by workers without having to pay from their pockets; access to quality education for their children without paying from their pocket; how the government can improve on transportation so they are not spending so much on transport.

“You look at how much some people pay on transport, especially the junior workers; many of them pay between N1,000, N2,000 a day because so many of them live in remote places. And once you enter buses, they don’t want to know whether you are a messenger or a manager, it’s the same amount. So, these are fundamental issues they should be engaging the government to address to ease the problem of workers because the wages alone cannot solve the problems. They should engage the government to manage the economy well so as to keep the inflation low. This way, the value of the income they earn can be preserved.

“Those things are very important; effective management of the micro economic environment so that money is not losing value. When I left the university, with N8,000, you could buy a brand new car but today, the same amount can’t buy a tyre. Imagine that the value of money had been retained at that level, if one earns N5,000 a month, it will be more than enough to take care of the worker’s needs. “In effect, we don’t need plenty of money; what we need is the money with high value.

It is not enough for labour to be asking for an increase in wages, they should ask for other things that are more enduring,” he said. On government reported plans of cutting the salary, Yusuf said such a notion is insensitive. He said: “Well, the salary that is not even enough in the first instance, they are talking of cutting it; I don’t think that is realistic. It’s either you have workers or you don’t have workers. There is no point keeping workers that will be miserable, and not happy. There could be a need to rationalise than cutting it. I think that should be the best option,” he added.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Lagos State chairman, Comrade Olugbenga Ekundayo, said that the answer to the N30,00 minimum wage conundrum is not far-fetched. To him, it is more or less an historical question. “All of us go to the market and we know what has happened between 2019, when the minimum wage bill was signed into law, and now. “We know what has even happened to the price of petrol in the filling stations and you know the scarcity of some products.

We also know what happened during the COVID- 19 lockdown as the cost of everything went up. N30,000 a few years ago is probably worth half of that value now. Before now 30,000 is what a family man could survive on, but with the effect of COVID-19, you and I can tell that a N30,000 minimum wage cannot be enough for anything at the moment.” To Dr. Boniface Chizea, CEO, BIC Consultancy Services, it is simple.

The rate of exchange today, according to him, is about half of what it was in 2019. “However, when you hear that a dollar is N500, in real terms, it’s not. It’s just that we have an economy that is distorted, an economy that the base is not justified. “In any case, I strongly believe that minimum wage cannot be the same across the federation; that can’t stand the test of time.

N30,000 in Zamfara State for example, and N30,000 in Lagos State, can never be the same in terms of purchasing power. We should not pretend about these things, if we must tell ourselves the truth, we must restructure the country and face these realities. “And of course the value of N30,000 two years ago and now can’t be the same. The value of the naira has dipped tremendously, that’s the reality today. In order words, N30,000 is inadequate but when you talk of inadequacy, you have to think of the state. N30,000 in far-flung states could be relatively okay considering the fact that a worker in such a state could support himself with a farming job, having a fish pond and so on.

“But we can’t generalise because of certain peculiarities of some states. Generally speaking though, N30,000 in Nigeria of today cannot be adequate for any worker when you consider the devaluation of the currency and the hyperinflationary rate we have been facing for some time now. So, it’s not adequate and such an amount today is criminally ridiculous,” he said. However, Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s economy and make the N30,000 minimum wage meaningful to Nigerian workers.

Bamidele, in a recent statement in Ado Ekiti, as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the current inflation had negatively affected every sector of the economy and rubbished the dividends inherent in the implementation of the new minimum wage. He saluted the Nigerian workers for being steadfast in their patriotism to the nation, describing them as the engine room of the socio- economic and political sphere, occupying the middle class that works for the survival of the economy.

The senator nonetheless urged them to be hopeful in the Nigeria project, and make adequate contributions towards salvaging the country from current economic and security challenges. He said: “For their sacrifices not to result in nothing, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 governors as well as other stakeholders must work on our economy and make it strong.

This has become necessary so that Nigerian workers, who are chiefly the breadwinners of their families, can dispense their responsibilities and reap the fruits of their labour. They should also work hard to combat any form of monster rearing its head and posing dangers to any worker wherever they may be and work for the survival of this nation.” However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said the proposed slash in workers’ salaries by the Federal Government, should be regarded as a plan to embark on a mass murder of workers in the country.

The NLC, in a statement titled: “We have no more blood to bleed,” on Wednesday in Abuja, was reacting to a statement credited to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who revealed ongoing plans to reduce the high cost of governance by cutting down on the salaries of Nigerian workers. She was also reported to have directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to immediately review the salaries of civil servants as well as the number of federal agencies in the country.

But the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who condemned and rejected the both plans, lamented that workers were finding it difficult to survive and shouldn’t be subjected to further torture. According to him, the move was not only in violation of relevant International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) conventions and declarations on wages and decent work, but was proposed at a time when many countries were increasing workers’ salaries, extending security coverage and providing all forms of palliatives to help their people scale through the terrible socio-economic dislocations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said that President Buhari only mandated the presidential committee on salaries and wages to review and realign earnings of employees of ministries, agencies, and parastatals. He disclosed this in an interview with THISDAY and said part of the objective is to check disparity in payment of salaries and wages as well as prone the running cost of governance. He also said the motive of putting together the committee was to address the rising cost of personnel in the budget of the federation.

He had said: “The president set up a committee called the presidential committee on salaries and wages last year of which I am a co-chair, it is being chaired by the Minister of Finance and Planning with the Head of Service as a member for us to see how we can address the rising cost of personnel in the budget of the federation. If you look at the 2020 budget cost, about one third is set aside for the running cost; we are talking of about two-third of the budget being consumed by what you call recurrent expenditure.”

Ngige added that the committee had made some suggestions to the Federal Government on how to merge some parastatals that are doing the same job. “We also sent to the government our opinion on the staggering disparity in payment of salaries and wages of people who do the same quantum of work and for people who have the same qualification but one have found himself in the ministry and another has seen himself in an agency or parastatal. “Some are in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and take humongous pay that is 10 times of their classmates. Some are in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and some are in other parastatals in aviation and the differential is much compared to the person in the ministry. “So, these are the broad terms of references of our work.

Part of the work is that we are going to talk about and recommend collapsing or fusion of some agencies that are doing identical works and scrapping of some agencies that are already dead,” he said. On March 19, 2019, the new national minimum wage bill, an issue that featured widely in the 2019 presidential campaigns, finally received legislative approval. The Senate approved ₦30,000 as the new National minimum wage, after nearly eight years of no-increase from the ₦18,000 paid as minimum wage since 2011.

The wage increase was due for review in 2016 according to the law that stipulates that minimum wage should be reviewed at least once every five years. As of 2017, Nigeria’s labour and trade unions had initiated agitations and advocacy for a raise for minimum wage workers, particularly owing to the over-due review and inflation’s effect on the value of the wages received. The sustained outcry undertook threatening dimensions, such as strikes and protests on several occasions, to accentuate their demands. The N30,000 minimum wage (approximately USD 87 per month) covers a majority of workers.

