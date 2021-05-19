Workers, millers protest multiple taxes at Ebonyi rice mill

Buying and selling at the popular Abakaliki Rice Mill Company Limited, Ebonyi State were brought to a halt yesterday when the millers and workers of the firm protested against alleged multiple taxation and other ill treatment meted on them by the leadership of the company. The millers and workers said multiple taxation in the rice mill had driven customers away and called for an end to it.

They alleged that N370 was being collected from farmers per bag before they could bring in their rice into the mill for processing. According to them, another N370 is also charged per bag before the rice is allowed to be taken after processing. They maintained that an empty bag used in bagging the rice after processing which is supposed to be sold for N150 “goes for N300 in the company”. “Abakaliki Rice Mill, since 1950, is a place where we feed the whole nation but today, only one family is enjoying it; nothing is moving fine here anymore because the mill has been in bad leadership.

“My machine has broken down several times because of adulterated gas here. They impose bags on us that immediately you put rice into it, it will tear and the rice will pour on the ground,” one of the millers, Irem Bernard, told the New Telegraph.

A regular buyer, Theodore Eneh, from Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, who was stranded and couldn’t buy rice following the protest, said his colleagues had stopped buying rice from the Abakaliki Rice Mill and were now buying in the North because of multiple taxation and unwholesome practices at the rice mill. When contacted, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the mill, Ogodo Samuele, said the protesters were free to express their feelings. He said: “The most important thing is that it is being carried out within the frame of legality. People trying to express themselves while asking this and that, I don’t think that there is anything bad about it. Since we have not recorded any casualties or anybody hurt in any way. It is just a peaceful protest.”

