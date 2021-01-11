Education

Workers of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, begin indefinite strike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The workers’ unions of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, have started an indefinite strike to press for the implementation of the new national minimum wage introduced by the Federal Government in 2019.
The unions, which comprise of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (NASUP) announced the industrial action after a joint congress held on Monday.
At the time of filing this report, students were seen milling around at the main entrance of the institution with the hope that the school’s gate would be opened.
The academic activities of the institution after the Christmas break was scheduled to resume on Monday with the start of first semester examinations for the 2019/2020 session, but was disrupted by the protest by the unions.
Mr Biodun Abegunde, the SSANIP Chairman, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, told journalists that the unions were forced to embark on industrial action because the matter was beyond the school’s management and needs to be addressed urgently.
Abegunde had said the unions were demanding for the implementation of the new minimum wage and the removal of a consultant in charge of the school finances to give room to financial autonomy for the institution.
“The unions are agitating for the implementation of the minimum wage and the removal of a consultant who has been handling and managing the financial affairs of the institution.
“This is a move towards financial autonomy. So the unions are clamouring for removal of the consultant so that due process can be maintained by the institution.
“We want the institution to have powers to manage its affairs. The current mode of operation is affecting the smooth running and operation of the institution and the entire community of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, are not happy.
“We want the council of the institution to be the ones running the affairs of The Polytechnic, Ibadan,” Abegunde said.
When contacted for the reaction of the institution’s management, the Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, said that the Registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawole, would issue a statement before the close of work Monday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

New twist in UI VC’s race

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

CONTEST There is a twist in the appointment of a new Vice- Chancellor for the University of Ibadan (UI). An Ibadan group, The Ibadan Pillars, is calling for appointment of an Ibadan indigene, while Oke- Ogun axis of Oyo State faulted such call, insisting that it is their turn to produce the next Vice-Chancellor   […]
Education

Dont be blackmailed into accepting ASUU’s payment platform, NAAT warns FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), has warned the Federal Government not to be blackmailed into accepting the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), being canvassed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Speaking  after its 44th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, President of NAAT, Ibeji Nkokoma, noted that the Union would continue to […]
Education

My vision is to reposition Benue State University – new VC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Newly inaugurated Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Joseph Tor Iorapuu Wednesday said his vision is to strategically reposition the institution as well as change attitude of Benue people towards the school. Prof. Iorapuu, who made this promise during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi after his inauguration, also vowed to ensure stability […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica