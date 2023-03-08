Business

Workers pressurise FG on ship gangway security, tally clerks at ports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have asked the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, to bring back the gangway security and tally clerks into the port. They noted that the presence of onboard ship gangway men and tally clerks in port operation was statutory and supported by the Dock Labour rule of 1967, the National Dock Labour Board established by decree No. 13 of 1979, Maritime Labour Act, 2003, Part IX and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act, Part Vii maritime labour. The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said in Lagos during a visit to MWUN secretariat that the maritime union should issue a twoweek ultimatum to the Ministry of Transportation to restore onboard ship gangway men and tally clerks, saying that it was statutory in port operations.

He stressed that nobody should toy with issues that concerns workers as NLC would not have sympathy on anybody toying with the interest of workers at port. Ajaero said: “When you have written them the letter, shutdown the ports all over the country; we are saying it openly that for refusing to engage the union for two years, let the ministries of transportation and labour do their work. We are ready to give you solidarity action until this is obeyed, they have acted illegally and we cannot be legal with them, every illegal action requires an illegal response.” Also, both NLC and MWUN rejected the increment in the salary of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) after 18 years. They also demanded the template used by NPA to compute the increment, alleging that it was fraudulent. Ajaero noted that after 18 years salary stagnation, what NPA had done was giving the workers a bonus, adding that it could not be equated to salary increment. He explained that the cost of living in the past 18 years had increased astronomically, compared to the increment NPA carried out.

He said: “If they should increase salary after eighteen years and there is no template for its implementation, it is fraud and confusing, they have to come out with the template. Some people will tell you that they have increased salary by adding N2,000 on workers or N1,000, this is an increase but it doesn’t follow the due process.

“If they have increased the salary, what they just did is an award and a bonus, let the MWUN write NPA for us to negotiate salary, the NPA just dash us money; we would write them and thank them for the money, but they should come to the table and let’s negotiate.” Also, the unions asked the government to prioritise the payment of pension to aged seafarers in compliance with a subsisting court order. It added that the issue had lingered for too long in spite of a subsisting court ruling, which demands that they be paid pension.

According to MWUN, a letter dated August 5, 2021 had been forwarded to the Minister of Transportation to demand for restoration of the pool system for registered on board gangway security men and tally men. Also, the President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, highlighted major challenges confronting the maritime workers, stating that 13,000 job losses were recorded during the 2006 port concession. According to him, there are multiple regulatory agencies coming up in the port, saying it is difficult to determine the fate of workers of NPA and other workers in the sector. Adeyanju noted: “We believe the NPA is the agency that regulates the terminal operators, but now that government is bringing in Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC),

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Meyer: Treading recovery path amidst cost pressure

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Despite weak macroeconomic environment and rising operating costs, Meyer Paints Plc is beginning to show signs of recovery. CHRIS UGWU writes   The marketing environment has continued to be more turbulent in Nigeria, especially for the manufacturing sector, due largely to the effect of international oil price fluctuation and yet to be resolved infrastructural challenges, […]
Business

ITMB gets N2.7bn facility from DBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc (ITMB) has been on-boarded as a participating financial institution by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to access up to N2.7 billion for on lending to its customers.   In a statement obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Olabanjo Obaleye, while reacting to the development, noted […]
Business

National carrier: Emirates offers to assist Nigeria

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

President of Emirates Airlines, Tim Clark, has expressed the desire of his airline, Emirates, to assist Nigeria with its proposed national carrier, stressing that there is an enormous business case for the carrier. He said the nation has the wherewithal to clearly understand what they are doing, stressing that they are doing it and probably […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica