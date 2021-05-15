Workers’ sack: ILAW backs NLC on May 17 Kaduna strike

The International Lawyers Assisting Workers (ILAW), has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to cripple activities in Kaduna State on Monday, May 17th, 2020, over the sack of some workers by the Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. ILAW, in a statement signed by Adesina Oke, Femi Aborisade and three others, which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, urged the Governor to avert the scheduled Monday strike by recalling the workers said to have been sacked unfairly.

The lawyers, who further condemned the threats by El-Rufai to sack more workers in the coming days, described the Governor’s conduct as an affront to law, morality and well-being of the affected workers, which they insisted had grave security implications for the entire country.

The statement reads in part: “The mass sack and proposed sack are defective legally and procedurally in light of the terms and conditions governing their employment and disengagement. “We are afraid, the motivations of the Kaduna State Goverment are ill-informed, uncharitable, defective and counter-productive. “Violations of our extant labour laws on this scale not only trivialise our democracy but constitute an invitation to anarchy especially in light of the fact that the already disengaged workers have not been paid their terminal benefits, neither is there any plan to pay those to follow.

“In pursuance of this, we declare our unequivocal support for the protest/ strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kaduna State starting on Monday, May 17 2021. We accordingly urge our members across the country to mobilise to Kaduna to render services as may be required by circumstances.”

