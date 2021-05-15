News

Workers’ sack: ILAW backs NLC on May 17 Kaduna strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The International Lawyers Assisting Workers (ILAW), has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to cripple activities in Kaduna State on Monday, May 17th, 2020, over the sack of some workers by the Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. ILAW, in a statement signed by Adesina Oke, Femi Aborisade and three others, which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, urged the Governor to avert the scheduled Monday strike by recalling the workers said to have been sacked unfairly.
The lawyers, who further condemned the threats by El-Rufai to sack more workers in the coming days, described the Governor’s conduct as an affront to law, morality and well-being of the affected workers, which they insisted had grave security implications for the entire country.

The statement reads in part: “The mass sack and proposed sack are defective legally and procedurally in light of the terms and conditions governing their employment and disengagement. “We are afraid, the motivations of the Kaduna State Goverment are ill-informed, uncharitable, defective and counter-productive. “Violations of our extant labour laws on this scale not only trivialise our democracy but constitute an invitation to anarchy especially in light of the fact that the already disengaged workers have not been paid their terminal benefits, neither is there any plan to pay those to follow.

“In pursuance of this, we declare our unequivocal support for the protest/ strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kaduna State starting on Monday, May 17 2021. We accordingly urge our members across the country to mobilise to Kaduna to render services as may be required by circumstances.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

H1’ 20: 10 banks made N338.65bn from fees, commission

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

    Ten Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country garnered a total of N338.65 billion in  fee and commission income in the first half of this year, the lenders’ H1 2020 results show.   The amount is, however, 6.4 per cent (N21.62 billion) less than the N360.27 billion the DMBs got from the same […]
News Top Stories

Security forces foil attack on Imo police station, kill 9 gunmen, recover vehicles

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than nine armed assailants were killed by security forces on Thursday night in a failed attack on the Orlu Divisional Police Station in Imo state. The attack was foiled by joint security team who also recovered seven vehicles from the gunmen. Our correspondent gathered that security forces had earlier the same day embarked […]
News

China, India accuse each other of opening fire in fresh border tensions

Posted on Author Reporter

  Agencies India and China have accused each other’s soldiers of firing warning shots in the latest incident on the disputed border in the Himalayas. China initially claimed Indian soldiers crossed the Line of Actual Control in the western border region on Monday and opened fire as part of a “severe military provocation”, forcing Chinese […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica