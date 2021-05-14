Metro & Crime

Workers sack: ILAW backs NLC on May 17 Kaduna strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The International Lawyers Assisting Workers (ILAW), has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to cripple activities in Kaduna State on Monday, May 17, 2021, over the sack of some workers by the Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.
ILAW in a statement signed by Adesina Oke, Femi Aborisade and three others, made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, urged the governor to avert the scheduled Monday strike by recalling the workers said to have been sacked unfairly.
The lawyers, who further condemned the threats by El-Rufai to sack more workers in the coming days, described the governor’s conduct as an affront to law, morality and well-being of the affected workers, which they insisted has grave security implications for the entire country.
The statement reads in part: “The mass sack and proposed sack are defective legally and procedurally in light of the terms and conditions governing their employment and disengagement.
“We are afraid, the motivations of the Kaduna State goverment are ill-informed, uncharitable, defective and counter-productive.
“Violations of our extant labour laws on this scale not only trivialise our democracy but constitute an invitation to anarchy especially in light of the fact that the already disengaged workers have not been paid their terminal benefits, neither is there any plan to pay those to follow.
“The indescribable hardship this foists on the workers in this era of multiple denials, is better left to the imagination. It is an obvious fact that it is not only on these workers that the burden of survival rests but their numerous dependants as well as those whose economic activities and daily subsistence rest on the working class.
“We are appalled by this level of recklessness, insensitivity and lawlessness.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

‘Ortom has not disappeared from Govt House over COVID-19’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Benue varsity says VC not positive The Benue State government on Monday dispelled reports that Governor Samuel Ortom has disappeared from the Government House and gone into self isolation after allegedly contacting COVID-19.   This is just as authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi have dismissed widespread allegations that Vice Chancellor of the institution, […]
Metro & Crime

Man beats relation to death

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 55-year-old man, Ishau Falana, for allegedly beating his relative, Badmus Rafiu, to death. The suspect reportedly tied the hands and legs of the deceased, beat him to coma and abandoned him in a bush at Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state. The state Police […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong initiated street lights to fight insecurity in Jos – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said the installation of security lights in Jos Bukuru Metropolis was to mitigate the emerging security challenges in the state. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang disclosed this on Saturday during the inspection of projects in Plateau North Senatorial District of the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica