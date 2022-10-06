News

…workers shot as Kogi vigilantes invade plant

No fewer than seven staff of Dangote Cement in Obajana, Kogi State, were shot and several others injured as over 500 armed vigilantes stormed the factory in the early hours of Wednesday at the instance of Governor Yahaya Bello. Meanwhile, members of the mining and host communities have condemned the state government for the “extrajudicial and unlawful deployment of the vigilantes to cause chaos in the Obajana community”.

The group was led by the Director-General of Lands; Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Commodore Jerry Omodara(rtd). Other were the Chairman of Kabba/Bunnu LGA, Chairman of Ijumu LGA and the State ALGON Chairman, Alh. Taofeek; Senior Special Assistant on Job Creation, Mr. Dele Iselewa and Chairman of Lokoja LGA, Alh. Mohammed Dansabe.

The vigilantes were wielding arms of different kinds, including local and assorted rifles as residents and passersby scamper for safety. As of the time of this report, seven staff of the company were being attended to at the hospitals over the gunshot wounds inflicted on them. A source, who identified some of the vigilantes as thugs, said most of them were drawn from state vigilantes and hunters who have been working for the state government. Mr. David Oluruntoba, spokesman for the Oyo Mining host community described the act as primitive and disgraceful, saying the youths of the community can never be used, and will not take part in such ‘evil practices’.

He said: “They called us to join them. But I told them that the company has not offended us. We just signed a Community Development Agreement (CDA) and the company has been helping us and providing us with jobs. What has the government done for us, nothing? There is no basis to support the government.”

 

