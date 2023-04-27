News

Workers Tackle NSITF Over Unpaid Salaries

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigeria Social In – surance Trust Fund (NSITF) workers are unhappy with the body for its failure to pay them for two months.

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (NUBIFI) yesterday said they had not got their March and April salaries.

However, the agency said they would do everything to pay their workers yesterday. One of the employees said: “We didn’t receive our March and April salaries.

“We and our family respectively celebrated last week Sallah on an empty stomach. “You know we have issues with the consolidated salary the management now uses.

They collapse allowances and in addition, slams heavy tax on them. It leaves us with little to take home. We have been dragging it. “The management hides under different excuses, every day is newer excuse.”

