Workers threaten liners, seek 40% pay rise

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) is seeking 40 per cent increase in salary for its members working for foreign shipping companies operating in the country.

The union said it would no longer tolerate poor remuneration and bad welfare packages, saying it would not accept two per cent or five per cent again in negotiation. President General of the Union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, explained in Lagos that the retirement in some shipping companies in the country was like a death sentence for workers, noting that benefits after working forty years was nothing to write home about.

Adeyanju, who spoke at a seminar organised by the Shipping Branch, Women Wing of the Union with theme: ‘Women in Unionism: Balancing work, family and health,’ said that impunity had become the order of the day in the shipping companies, saying that a staff could be on one scale for fifteen years without promotion. He urged the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) to wake up to its responsibilities, adding that the Union was ready to negotiate another Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for its members.

The president general stressed that the Union would renew its ultimatum to the shipping companies, warning that action would be taken if they fail to yield. Adeyanju said: “I want to use this opportunity to emphasise the welfare of the shipping workers; we are renewing our call for a good condition of service in the shipping sector. The workers have contributed their quota to the development of this great country, but their remuneration is not encouraging.

“What the Union is saying is that there is need for us to have a minimum standard in shipping, where somebody has put in 30 to 40 years as a worker in the shipping sector, but his take home after retirement is nothing to write home about. I want to appeal to the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) to wake up to this address; the right of the shipping workers should be given to them.

“The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria would go out there and ensure that the right of the shipping workers is given to them. Ultimatum have been issued to the shipping companies, but they refused to honor our ultimatum.” He noted that the excuses the shipping companies were giving was COVID-19, however, Adeyaju said that this was no longer tenable, saying that they should stop hiding under COVID-19 to deny the legitimate right of the shipping workers.

He urged SAN to reconvene meeting with the union to negotiate the workers welfare. According to him, “retirement in the shipping sector is like a death sentence, our life must not be mortgaged by some employers of labour who have no regard for Nigerian workers in Shipping. The workers have suffered, they have contributed immensely and their welfare should be improved upon, enough is enough.

“The shipping companies are using monies made from Nigeria to go and develop their own country. “They have all the resources at their disposal, but how many of them have organised training programmes for their workers? This is a message to the shipping companies. I have told my branch president of shipping. If they tell you that they are not making money, let them give us the job, we would handle it for one month and give it back to them after we have paid our workers that have suffered in their hands.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...