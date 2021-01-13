News

Workers threaten to shut Federal University, Lokoja

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State, yesterday threatened to shut down the institution if the memorandum of understanding (MoU) entered into between the union and the Federal Government was not implemented.

 

The union embarked on a peaceful protest to herald the three-day warning strike notice it issued to the Federal Government.

 

As early as 8a.m., the postcard carrying university staff took over the gates and other areas of the Adankolo Campus of the institution, to push for their demands.

 

SSANU, Federal University Lokoja chapter, in a statement signed by its Chairman, SSANU/Joint Action Committee, Uche Onyedi, threatened to completely shut down the university if the Federal Government failed to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into by the parties.

 

He said: “Gentlemen of the press, you recall that the JAC of NASU and SSANU had a 14-day warning strike which started from midnight of 4th of October and ended on 12 midnight 18th of October, 2020.

 

“As a result of the  warning strike by NASU/SSANU, an eight point MoU was signed by JAC of SSANU and NASU on one hand, and other stakeholders of the Federal Government on the other hand, at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja on October 20, 2020, in which a committee was constituted to look at our demands with a view to mapping out ways of solving them.

 

“Unfortunately, the Federal Government reneged on its promises to implement the agreements contained in the MoU

