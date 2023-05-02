News

Workers To Okowa: Hand Us Over To Worthy Successor

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Workers in Delta State have urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to handover the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state to a worthy successor who will uphold his workers’ friendly-disposition.

This was as they the administration of the Governor high the bold idea of economic and infrastructural development, and workers’ friendly packages.

They expressed mixed feelings during their May Day celebration at the Cenotaph in Asaba yesterday as the Governor would bow out by May 29, this month.

The chairman of the NLC, Goodluck Ofobruku, said the workers’ friendly-administration of the governor in the past eight years will not allow them to issue further demands from his administration that would soon finish strong.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Lagos team rescues 2 from Mushin’s collapsed building

Posted on Author New Telegraph

No fewer than two persons were reported to have been rescued from under the rubbles of the three-storey building that collapsed in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State. One of the rescued vic-ims was a child brought out by the emergency officials including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Lagos State Emergency […]
News

COVID-19: Akeredolu tests positive, goes into isolation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.   Akeredolu, who disclosed this in a three and a half minutes video he posted yesterday on his Facebook page said that he was currently asymptomatic and had commenced self-isolating. He said that he took the COVID-19 test after […]
News

NSCDC begins female squad establishment process

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday said it had begun the selection process leading to the formation of a female squad. It said female personnel to be considered for the squad will be drawn from various commands of the first, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). At the flag-off ceremony held at […]

Leave a Comment