Workers To Okowa: Hand Us Over To Worthy Successor

Workers in Delta State have urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to handover the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state to a worthy successor who will uphold his workers’ friendly-disposition.

This was as they the administration of the Governor high the bold idea of economic and infrastructural development, and workers’ friendly packages.

They expressed mixed feelings during their May Day celebration at the Cenotaph in Asaba yesterday as the Governor would bow out by May 29, this month.

The chairman of the NLC, Goodluck Ofobruku, said the workers’ friendly-administration of the governor in the past eight years will not allow them to issue further demands from his administration that would soon finish strong.