Metro & Crime News

Workers Trapped As Six-Storey Building Collapsed In Banana Island

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

A six-story building on Wednesday night collapsed at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the development to newsmen in a terse statement issued on Wdenesday.

According to him, the building collapsed while workers were on the site and many have been trapped as a result of the collapse, adding that some workers are also trapped inside.

He noted that its officials are mobilising a quick response team to rescue trapped victims.

Details later…….

