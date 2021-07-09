News

Workers’ unions debunk allegation of looting, sale of property

National Theatre workers have debunked the story of an alleged accusation of top management staff of “looting, selling off government property”. They described the said publication as one sided and does not represent the interest and opinion of the staff of National Theatre, adding that the “publication is nothing but a fallacy and a figment of the writer’s imagination.”

Their position was contained in communiqué issued at the end of the Joint Union Congress (JUC) of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) held on Thursday 24th June, 2021, at National Theatre, Lagos.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by the AUPCTRE chairperson, National Theatre Branch, Comrade Ibeto Ogechi, RATTAWU Chairman, National Theatre Chapter, Comrade Agada Augustin, AUPCTRE Secretary, National Theatre Branch, Comrade Oluwaiye Collins, and RATTAWU Secretary, National Theatre Branch, Comrade Usman Habib, noted that the Joint Union Congress (JUC) of AUPCTRE and RATTAWU held a meeting to discuss issues of importance to the union as well as progress of National Theatre, noting that “the attention of the JUC has been drawn to an online news platform publication “Western Post Nigeria” with Caption “The National Theatre Workers accuse top management staff of looting, selling off government property.”

