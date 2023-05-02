News

Workers’re Society’s Backbone, Says Diri

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said workers remain the backbone of society for their invaluable contributions to socio-economic development.

Diri stated this on Monday during this year’s Workers Day celebration at the Peace Park in Yenagoa. The governor said the celebration was a reminder that alongside the government they collectively fight against poverty, poor healthcare, insecurity and underdevelopment.

He said: “The contributions that workers make to our families, communities, society and economy every day cannot be overlooked or understated. “As we reflect on what it means to be a worker, this government is mindful of the fact that we owe you a collective debt of gratitude and acknowledge the fact that you remain the backbone of society; working tirelessly to provide for our loved ones and to build a better future for ourselves and those who come after us.

“When we say, “Aluta Continua!”, let us all remind ourselves of the things we are collectively fighting against and who our common enemies are. We are fighting against poverty, insecurity, underdevelopment, poor healthcare and poor infrastructure among others.

“As a teacher, it is no fluke that I am known as the workers’ friend and run a labour-friendly government. There is no doubt that the aspirations of labour are best realised under a responsive and responsible government. I want to believe that in your Government of Prosperity, you have found a faithful partner to fight these issues.”

