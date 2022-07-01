Working behind the scene gives me fulfillment – Eziukwu

Ifeanyi Eziukwu is an actor, a creative director and producer with Just Theatre House, a theatre company based in Lagos. He has starred in some movies and television drama, including The Johnsons – a Nigerian soap opera. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about Mainland Plays Series, why he has been working behind-the-scene, two of his recent stage productions – You Must Be Mad! Yes you! and The Two Both Of Us, and other issues. Excerpts

You studied Economics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). How and when did theatre come in?

My journey in theatre was a funny one, because it was born out of boredom. In secondary school I was forced to be quiet because I was afraid of so many things. In 2011, I discussed with my friend of blessed memory, Precious Anyanwu Marcus. I told him I want to try something like drama; I needed to kill my stage fright then … Then he introduced me to the maestro, Wole Oguntolu, and from then, there at Renegade Theatre everyone was doing everything. I did light, sound, set and acting; then I later moved to become Logistics Manager et al, fell in place in 2013, I left.

How was your experience working with Wole Oguntokun?

Working with Wole Oguntokun was an experience, the pains and the gains …

Aside Oguntokun, who else did you learn theatre from?

Aside Wole Oguntokun I worked with Segun Adefila as assistant director. I also worked with Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Makinde Adeniran, Lekan Balogun, and a host of others.

What was the idea behind Mainland Play Series which you established?

It was supposed to give other upcoming artists/theatre companies the platform to showcase their works and help them source for sponsors and audience. It’s on hold now; we are trying to rebrand it… So far, how many plays have you staged under the Mainland Play Series? About 25 or more…

How was the audience response to your productions?

I think we give them the worth of their money hence we have audience always come back for our shows.

Recently, you did a stage production of You Must Be Mad! Yes you! And followed it with The Two Both Of Us. First, what informed the choice of ‘You Must Be Mad! Yes you!’?

I wanted something that was very catchy, that the title will strike a conversation, something controversial. I mean, when you walk into the theatre and you see a play, You Must Be Mad! Yes you! It’s quite daring. So, for me, it was the title first, and then when I read the script and found out that it is talking about the family, talking about things that family needs to do, things that family neglect; and things that family have not been doing right. Some of these little things that we neglect that make up a good family, what a family should be. And the rest of them, where you see a man or a woman chastise their son or their daughter over something they are scare of becoming or something that they have been doing and afraid that their children will take up over from them. Some of there were laid bare in the play You Must Be Mad! Yes you! The title first caught my attention, and secondly, the story line was fantastic. So, after I finished that, I just said to myself, ‘What’s next?’ Another family story, The Two Both Of Us, which is also a family story. For me, I am heavy on stories that connect direct to the people. I am not saying that I won’t do any other kind of play, but I am heavy on family stories; stories that connect to people, things that tell us who we are; things that remind us about our responsibility. We are moving forward towards 2023, so, we all should be responsible.

What were the major challenges?

Major challenges were looking for sponsors to support the show, started of talking to 13 sponsors and guess what all of them pulled out aside The Duke of Shomolu and my own adopted aunty Mrs. Joke Omoigui who had constantly stood by us… But to the grace of God the play The Two Both Of Us accomplished what it was meant to.

You started off as an actor, but now you seem to prefer working behind the scene. Is this deliberate? Why?

Helping people get to the top has always been my dream, like I usually joke with my friend that am a king maker, so behind the scene gives fulfillment seeing people who never had a platform thriving in my platform and getting better at what they are doing, gives me fulfillment and makes me happy, so yes, behind the scene was and is deliberate.

Let’s talk about your next project after The Two Both Of Us? What should people expect?

My next project is Blood and Smile, a play written by Ola’Awakan. It is a story that celebrates womanhood, from her birth, growth pregnant, birth, and post-birth trauma. I am working closely with the Executive Producer, Ola Awakan… Watch out for this September…

To what extent has your experience as an economist help you in the business side of theatre?

Management/Marketing the theatre business.

From your experience, what are the major things needed to stimulate interest in and boost live theatre in Nigeria?

Corporate investors should come in to the space to invest more; government should also embrace it as its next oil block in the Nigeria.

Where do you see live theatre in the next five years?

Better than today, thriving, people can pay bills and it will be a gainful employment.

What is your advice to those who want to make a living through the theatre?

Be focused, know why you are going into it and do not relent.

Who really is Ifeanyi Eziukwu?

Ifeanyi is simple, friendly, creative, private, easy going and strategic.

Are you married?

I try to keep my personal life off social media; I try to keep my personal off the camera. Everything you know about me is Ifeanyi the thespian, I feanyi the entertainer and so on. Every other thing, personally, is kept out of social media…

How do you unwind?

I go on vacation.

