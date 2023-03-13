Working On The Johnsons Series Has Been An Exciting Experience – Eliel Otote

Actor Eliel Otote is a regular face on Nigerian television but is known more for his role as Mr Deputy in The Johnson’s Soap series.

In this interview with New Telegraph correspondent, Patrick Chilaka, Otote takes Nigerians down memory lane on how he started his acting career and other landmark achievements he has garnered in his work as an actor.

Please can we know the man behind that screen act Mr Deputy

My name is Eliel Otote A, an Actor, and filmmaker from the Edo State of Nigeria.

Give us an insight into the journey of your creative/Professional career

I grew up amidst the rich trado-cultural heritage of the region I still want to refer to as Benin Kingdom. That really informed my personality and my craft. I was born into an artistic family. My father was a thumb pianist while my mother was a lead singer in a Kokoma dance troupe.

As a young boy, I was always involved in the local dance-music ensemble that thrilled the audience regularly under the moonlight at the village square. Besides music, we often engaged in dramatic enactments depicting our worldviews. With such early artistic romance, my passion for the arts got an impetus.

My growing up was a blessing in all ramifications. I did not only grow up amidst an arts-appreciative family, but I was also privileged to have grown up at a time when core values were the popular trend. And this, no doubt, impacts my art and my attitude toward it.

When you talk about stand-up comedy today, I can boldly tell you that I was one of the trailblazers in the eighties, with the radio comedy programme: VARIETY TIME. Those already in their 60s now will remember that popular programme that starred the following comedians:

1. Thomas Ibawa (I go leave Nigeria)

2. Brown Atieme (Americana Sokoto)

3. Friday Agbontaen (Ewe Ewee)

4. Eliel Otote A,(Special Announcer)

5. Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen (Variety Time Pastor)

6. Kennedy Uyi Oviahon (Ebready Nibun)

7. Utete Omo-Osagie (Story Master)

8. Monday Eromwonsele (Talking Machine) among others.

And of course, all my academic pursuits have been in the arts. I studied Music at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and The Royal Schools of Music, London. And I studied Music and Drama at the then Sir Victor Uwaifo Academy Benin.

I also studied Film Production at The Colorado Film School, Denver, USA. As you can see, my creative journey is built on a solid foundation. Hence I have remained artistically relevant for over four decades now! All glory to God.

How has being a notable face in Nollywood helped shape your career

Well, being a notable face in Nollywood has its advantages no doubt. But to me, that calls for more responsibilities. And I’m not complaining.

You can’t have the kind of artistic background that I have and will not want to help cultivate others. So, I deplore my fame and the concomitant resources in training and mentoring young artists. And I have published three books on that effect on Acting and Speech. Here is the link: https://www.amazon.com/author/elielototea

Besides, I get invitations to both academic and professional institutions as a resource person where I rub my mind with students and art enthusiasts alike.

You are now known more for your role in the soap series The Johnsons, how has it been working with some of the best minds and faces in the industry

4. Working with my colleagues on The Johnsons has been an exciting experience. Don’t forget it’s a comedy programme. Each of the actors becomes entertaining even to the others.

The communality on that set is contingent on the fact that we focus rather on professionalism than personality. That’s the secret of working with people of different backgrounds and temperaments, but with the same passion.

How many years have you played your current role of Mr Deputy in the Johnsons Series

It’s been eight seasons now that I have played the character: MR DEPUTY on The Johnsons. And by the grace of God, more seasons beckon.

You are an actor, filmmaker, and director. How do you joggle all these tasks together to meet up with the expectations of each

Well, being an actor and filmmaker, specifically, a director is multi-tasking. It takes a lot of experience and of course, objectivity, to achieve that effect. And for someone who has been on the field for over four decades, it should be a lot easier to joggle both tasks successfully. And besides the practical experience, I’m certified as an actor and filmmaker.

You seem to also have other titles like being a writer, corporate MC, and Philanthropist. Where do you draw strength to meet up with the challenges of these tasks

On a lighter note, to survive in an economy like ours, one needs to diversify as an artiste. So being a writer, event planner, anchor or MC, etc is simply diversifying. And I always encourage my students and indeed, my children, to develop their various talents and explore them. It has never been a good thing to put all your eggs in one basket.

About being a philanthropist, it’s not about the size of your pocket, but the size of your heart. I just love giving, to the best of my ability though.

What do you do to promote the ideals of your heritage as a cultural ambassador

As a Cultural Ambassador, I project the ideals of my heritage, both as an African in general and as an Edo man in particular. As I said earlier, my background helped me instill core values and virtue in my person. So in my choice of food, my choice of clothing, my choice of language, general behaviour, etc, I am an embodiment of my cultural ideals and proud too.

Give us an insight into how you manage the home front with your busy schedule

I’m a core family man. And a family man cannot be too busy with his family. Anyhow you look at it, you can only be busy so you can provide adequately for the family. What matters to me is how you spend whatever time you have with your family, no matter how little.

As a visiting scholar to universities abroad, what has been the message you have passed across to students in the areas of arts and filmmaking

Yes, I have been privileged to interact with students in both academic, vocational, and professional institutions nationally and internationally, as a resource person, either discussing filmmaking or African worldviews through music and dance.

But more specifically, I have had to teach Camera and Talent Directing at PEFTI Film Institute, and during the Federal Government amnesty programme, I taught some ex-militants filmmaking from script to screen.

Tell us what are your visions for Nollywood

My vision for Nollywood is for it to truly become an industry that can sustain itself and its practitioners. An industry where piracy will be minimal, and royalties will become tenable.

Do you have any new projects in the pipeline

I’m currently exploring my musical prowess. I have samples of my songs available here:

https://eliel2.bandcamp.com/album/togetherness-2

I’m also putting finishing touches to my book on earlier Nollywood practice.

