Working towards better service delivery

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) in an effort at accelerating its growth for effective service delivery has signed partnership agreement with a Lagos based auto services and wheel specialist organization- Auto Fit Energy Limited.

The NNPC said the partnership became necessary to ease transportation services for motorists and in turn increase patronage for the Corporation. The event which came up at NNPC Service Station Airport road in Abuja had in attendance dignitaries from oil and energy sector .

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu

The Chief Operating officer (COO) Downstream NNPC , Lawrencial Ndupu (Ms) described the partnership as “a milestone achievement” for NNPC Retail Limited {NRL} to realise the goal with a reputable auto and wheel organisation such as Automatic Fit and Energy Limited, Ndupu expressed confidence that the arrangement will endear NNPC service to clients and at the same time boost customers” satisfactions. “This commissioning of NNPC lube bay service centre being one of the range of the non-fuel business, will enhance service delivery and customers satisfaction, we are highly elated and honoured to be able to commission the NNPC lube bay in partnership with AutoFit/ Energy Limited

Ndupu also maintained that NNPC will continue to touch people’s lives in many positive ways.

The Managing Director of AutoFit/ Energy Limited HRH(DR) Olusegun Aderemi in a press statement made available to Journalists in Ado-Ekiti acknowledged the efforts of the Outgoing Managing Director of the NNPC retail, Sir Billy Okoye and the incoming MD , Mrs Elizabeth Aliyuda in ensuring the actualization of the partnership agreement , he added that the team has a clear vision to accelerate the growth of the NNPC Retail.

Aderemi who is also the Atayero of Aramoko Kingdom in Ekiti West Local government area of Ekiti State said, “we at Automatic Fit and Energy are glad and excited to be partnering with NNPC Retail to bring to Nigerians World Class Service as it relates to Autocare. With over 25 years of experience and also being a pioneer in this same space, with us constantly updating our techniques and equipment , we believe that we won’t be offering anything less in this regard.

Dr Aderemi who promised that AutoFit would build on the reposed confidence added that the partnership would be mutually beneficial, “with NNPC Retail believing in the partnership and what we have to offer, we have extended a generous discount to all NNPC Staff for every time they bring their cars for servicing at any of our outlet nationwide.”

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matter , Senator Babafemi Ojudu who represented the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the event commended the NNPC on the achievement. He said the development will immensely benefit motorists by increasing safety in transportation. “The partnership is a good development, will provide motorists with highest quality lubricants, proper lubrication processes and services with sustainable value for customers. The relationship will enable customers to achieve their goals, increase business operation and make ambition a reality.

“Effective lubrication service will also boost safety of motorists, its economical when problems of a car is diagnosed and rectified on time, it will save a lot of money, time and most importantly stress.

Senator Ojudu noted that government is always in support of any good attempt that would make transportation conducive for motorists.

“The partnership is a good arrangement and would be of huge benefit in transportation,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...