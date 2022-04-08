Working with Orits Williki, Mike Okri, Alex O was awesome – Manny Eke

Manny Eke, aka Music Chef, is a singer, songwriter, music producer and scriptwriter. He was a major backup singer and rapper for several Nigerian musicians, notable among whom are: King Sunny Ade, Orits Williki, Alex O, Mike Okri, Blakky, before he went solo. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Eke recalls his experiences in the industry. He also talks about his passion for rap, the Nigerian music industry, and other issues

How did you become a musician?

It started back in secondary school in the East, Enuda High School, Abiriba, precisely. When I was in Form 5, I used to gather my mates and I would entertain them. At that time, some used to call me Robert Cool, because I used to do a lot of Cool & The Gang songs, such as ‘Come On Baby’. I was a Cool & The Gang fan. And I also used to do a lot of Kurtis Blow, Grand Master Flash kind of rap. That was far back in the early 80s. And in 1984, I was playing table tennis in front of my house when a friend, Jerry Erogbogbo, who came to join us to play table tennis in my place, said they had a group and that it would be nice if I could join the group. So I obliged, and I went there, about two streets from my place, they all listened to me. The likes of Shola Majeed were in the group. After listening to me, they were impressed and felt that I could sing and rap and that it would be great to have me join the group.

What’s the name of the group?

Then it was called Sputniks. At some point, my elder brother, Kamaa, joined the group as well, when we thought that we had lost Majeed because he was having some family siblings issues then. When Majeed came back, it meant that we had two solid singers like Majeed and Kamaa in the group, and then I was also singing as well as rapping. We were phenomenal then. That was how I started, and that was in 1984 or thereabout.

Did the group release any albums or singles?

The group made every effort to release a music album but it was to no avail; As far back as 1987, we went to meet Soga Benson, who is the owner of Agos Digital Studio, Apapa, Lagos. We did jingles for him, and in return, he gave us sessions, and we did a couple of songs. First of all, when hadn’t even set up a studio, he took us to Karban Bamboo, where we had the likes of the music group Sweat. So, it was Sweat that backed up one of our demos. Before then, in 1985, we had done a couple of demos. We did them with the likes of K Production, Klessy Edwards of Hotline. Then we were just doing demos…

Eventually, what happened?

Eventually, sometime around 1987, Alex O whom I call my boss-mentor, introduced me to Lemmy Jackson in Ikeja, Lagos. He, Alex O, needed to focus on with his album, so heeded a replacement in Lemmy Jackson’s backup group. So I replaced Alex O in the group. But I kept doing live performances with Alex O all through. In the band that Alex O put up, we had the likes of Sammie Okposo, Yinka Davies and the rest of them.

What’s the name of the band?

Caution Band. We had the Big Teddy, Cliff and some other people; and at some point even Nelson Brown and Albert Kalu were part of the group. We were just having fun, and we travelled together for Alex O’s band. But at the same time, when we were in Lagos, I would do jungles for Kingsley Ogoro at Klinks Studios, where I was privileged to also introduced Esse Agesse to Ras Kimono and she featured in Ras Kimono’s What’s Gwan. She took part in the chorus. I was also privileged to take Yinka Davies to a couple of studios too. Infact, Yinka Davies and I sang in the Gold Spot jingle, ‘Gold Spot the zing thing…’ …I also composed the popular indomie jingle melody, and I sang it with Esse Agesse. So, I was shuttling between Surulere and Ikeja in Lagos, doing works for Lemmy Jackson as well as working for Kingsley Ogoro. If you looking at most of the albums form Kingsley Ogoro’s stable, you will see my name Manny Eke. And if you look at most of the albums from Lemmy Jackson’s stable, you will also see my name. Most of these albums were under Premier Music. At some point Premier Music wanted me to sign up with them. But I was still part of my little group, which I started with, that is Sputnik, which later became GT (Golden Touch). I was so emotionally attached to it. So, at the end of the day, I refused to sign up for Premier Music.

Why?

I refused because I was so emotionally attached to my group. I felt that if they needed to sign, they should sign the group. But, now, I regret do it. At some point I had to go solo.

You also worked with Orits Wiliki and some other notable musicians. Tell us your experience.

In the course of working with Lemmy Jackson, I was privileged to work with Pupa Orits Wiliki on ‘Heart Of Stone’. I did the rap in ‘Heart Of Stone’. I composed and performed the rap. After that I was invited to compose and perform the rap on Baby Can I hold You Tonight. The song was originally by Tracy Chapman, but I did it for Edmond Spice who did a reenactment of the song. I also did the rap on Blackky’s ‘Do The Blackky Skank’… I was just doing stuffs from Surulere to Ikeja, all the studios around there. I did a couple of songs for Africa Sings Studios, the likes of such as ‘The Big Black Sweet Wey Get White Line, Na Tom Tom…’ I did all that at Africa Sings Studios. Then I composed and sang ‘Cowbell Na Our Milk…’ A friend of mine who is a producer came with the script, and I composed and sang it. I was doing jingles for Africa Sings Studio; I was doing jingles for Klink Studios; and then, I was also doing production for Lemmy Jackson, as well as doing live performances with Alex O. Also, Zubby Enebeli, Sammie Okposo and I had a group called Treasure Band. I was very busy on stage and outside the stage, in the studios in Ikeja and Surulere. I was just moving all around the place. It was quite a great time in my life.

Also, tell us your experience working with Alex O, Yinka Davies…

It was awesome. Alex O is a singer I have always loved, because I love pop and R&B music. I could fit into any of the bands with Mike Okri and the rest of them, but Alex O’s band brought out the R&B in me. It made me feel that this is the kind of band that I truly belong to or else I won’t be able to function 100%. I used to be the lead singer with Yinka Davies, and we used to open shows for Alex O. It was fun. Some of the key places that we went to, such as Kano, Jos and Port Harcourt, they loved us so much in those places. But it was Orits Wiliki that pushed me out by making sure that my face was on the screen, full screen; and that’s how people got to know that there is a certain Manny Eke. Unlike some other videos that I shot that didn’t show my face much, but Orits Wilki’s ‘Heart Of Stone’ video. That video really helped me. So, it was awesome working with Orits Wiliki. He is one of those artists that I respect and owe a lot to. We were called Zap Squad, me, Zubby Enebeli and Austin Okonkwo. It was Orits Wiliki that gave us the name Zap Squad, because we could actually record two albums of eight tracks each in one session. It was fun. Also, I had the privilege to also work with Lagbaja on the ‘Coolu Temper’ album. We did the choruses on that Coolu Temper. Me, Zubby Enebeli, Sunny Neji, Yinka Davies and Ego, it was basically the five of us that did the choruses. I was part of that recording. Lagbaja is a phenomenal musician. It was great working with those great artists, great voices. I have really been privileged to work them. I also worked with Mike Okri. I featured in ‘Hear Your Mama, Hear Your Papa…’ It was fun. I also had the privilege to work with King Sunny Ade on the ‘Way Forward’ project too. I was one of those that did the choruses. Charly Boy was the coordinator of that project. We were paid in dollars. That was my first time of being paid in dollars.

What is your opinion of the Nigerian music industry today?

Well, the industry is where it is today because we kind of found ourselves flowing along with the Nigerian system. The people that led the industry at top level aloud the Nigerian system to dictate for them how they lived their lives. I mean, where they were taking the industry to, was influenced by the Nigerian factor. And that had its effect on the industry. We have not woken up from it. The only good thing is that the boys these days have taken the industry to a different level on their own. We had good music in the past, but I must tell you that today’s music and the technology had its own way of wiping off piracy. So, they were able to make money from their music. There is a whole lot of work that still needs to be done to take the industry to where it should be. There’s a new organisation championed by the likes of Felix Duke and Co, working very hard to propel the creative industry forward to the next level, with CIG (Creative Industry Group). Great minds, I must say, and I wish them all the very best.

