Workplace sexual harassment: 3 in 4 women raped at work –Survey

The Executive Director, HEIR Women Development, Añuli Aniebo Ola-Olaniyi, has decried the prevalence of sexual harassment of girls and young women at work, saying three in four women are raped at work. He said this makes them unproductive and unable to contribute their quota to national development.

The executive director said this in her welcome address during a one-day workshop tagged; “Career Barriers and Workplace Sexual Harassment Against Young Women in Nigeria,” organised by HEIR Women Development with support from Ford Foundation in Abuja. According to Ola- Olaniyi, the organisation’s research in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on 1,060 respondents consisting of 1,000 online survey and 60 in-depth interviews shows that 51 per cent of women have been sexually harassed with three in four women raped at work and 13 per cent of the respondents were women living with disabilities, while 78 per cent respondents said bosses harass them sexually.

She called on the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) to join the campaign against sex- ual harassment of girls and young women at workplaces by delisting any organisations found culpable of the menace from the company house, just as she urged all stakeholders to also join the advocacy. The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) extend hands of collaboration to HEIR Women Development in the fight against workplace sexual harassment.

