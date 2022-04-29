News

Workplace sexual harassment: 3 in 4 women raped at work –Survey

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Executive Director, HEIR Women Development, Añuli Aniebo Ola-Olaniyi, has decried the prevalence of sexual harassment of girls and young women at work, saying three in four women are raped at work. He said this makes them unproductive and unable to contribute their quota to national development.

The executive director said this in her welcome address during a one-day workshop tagged; “Career Barriers and Workplace Sexual Harassment Against Young Women in Nigeria,” organised by HEIR Women Development with support from Ford Foundation in Abuja. According to Ola- Olaniyi, the organisation’s research in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on 1,060 respondents consisting of 1,000 online survey and 60 in-depth interviews shows that 51 per cent of women have been sexually harassed with three in four women raped at work and 13 per cent of the respondents were women living with disabilities, while 78 per cent respondents said bosses harass them sexually.

She called on the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) to join the campaign against sex- ual harassment of girls and young women at workplaces by delisting any organisations found culpable of the menace from the company house, just as she urged all stakeholders to also join the advocacy. The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) extend hands of collaboration to HEIR Women Development in the fight against workplace sexual harassment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ihejirika: Modern farming method’ll end open grazing conflict

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Former chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, rtd, has called on governments at all levels to adopt modern farming methods as the panacea to the intractable conflict between herders and farmers in the country. Ihejirika, who made the call at the sidelines of the Abia security summit, said even herding is no longer […]
News

Gbajabiamila charges journalists to develop themselves, pledge support for media

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has tasked journalists covering the parliament to develop themselves, saying media should be accorded deserved seriousness. The Speaker gave the advice in his address to declare open a training workshop organised for journalists covering the House by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in conjunction with the National Institute […]

Matawelle)
News

Matawalle tackles APC on allegation of harbouring bandit

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has congratulated the parents of the released students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, just as he tackled the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state harbours bandits and other dangerous criminals. A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica