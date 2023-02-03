Sports

Worku leads worldclass runners to Lagos City Marathon

Ethiopia’s Hayla Bazu Worku, will be leading the team of foreign worldclass runners that will compete at the Gold-Label 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 4. Worku, is one of the fastest full marathon runners in the world, having ran six World class marathonsinless than 2 hours 9 minutes.

The 2014 Houston Marathon winner, ran his fastest time of 2:05:25 when he finished third place at the Berlin Marathon in 2010. He ran a time of 2:06:16 when he finished second place at the Paris Marathon in 2009, ran 2:06:47 when he placed 6th at the Zurich Marathon in 2020. Ran 2:07:09 at the Dubai Standard Chartered Marathon in 2015 where he placed 6th.

In 2014 ran 2:07:32 at the Houston Marathon where he was champion in 2014. And 2:08:48 at the Praha Marathon in 2017 where he finished second place. Another worldclass foreign runner ready to burn the route at the marathon is Kenya’s John Komen, a 2019 Athens Marathon winner at a time of 2:16:34. Kenya’s Barmasai David is another worldclass foreign runner with the biggest chances to prove a point at the Gold-Label 8th Acces

 

Our Reporters

Sports

Amazing Chelsea beat Man City to lift UEFA Champions League

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chelsea on Saturday won the Champions League for the second time with a fully deserved victory over Manchester City in the all-Premier League final match decided in Porto.   Thomas Tuchel got the better of his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola for the third time since succeeding sacked Frank Lampard in January to bring European […]
Sports

EPL: Bielsa leaves Leeds Utd after 4-0 thrashing by Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

      Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa has left his role as the club’s manager, talkSPORT reports. The 63-year-old popular Argentine manager, mutually agreed to leave the club following their 4-0 heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday. The Lillywhites have let in 60 goals in 26 games this season, picking up […]
Sports

Nigeria, Cameroon comes live on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

GOtv Nigeria has announced that the Nigerian vs Cameroon friendly match will be available to GOtv customers on the Max and Jolli packages. The match which is scheduled for Friday, June 4 will be airing live on a special pop-up channel, SuperSport Nigeria Pop-Up (GOtv channel 35) at 7:30pm. The Nigeria versus Cameroon friendly match […]

