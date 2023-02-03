Worku leads worldclass runners to Lagos City Marathon

Ethiopia’s Hayla Bazu Worku, will be leading the team of foreign worldclass runners that will compete at the Gold-Label 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 4. Worku, is one of the fastest full marathon runners in the world, having ran six World class marathonsinless than 2 hours 9 minutes.

The 2014 Houston Marathon winner, ran his fastest time of 2:05:25 when he finished third place at the Berlin Marathon in 2010. He ran a time of 2:06:16 when he finished second place at the Paris Marathon in 2009, ran 2:06:47 when he placed 6th at the Zurich Marathon in 2020. Ran 2:07:09 at the Dubai Standard Chartered Marathon in 2015 where he placed 6th.

In 2014 ran 2:07:32 at the Houston Marathon where he was champion in 2014. And 2:08:48 at the Praha Marathon in 2017 where he finished second place. Another worldclass foreign runner ready to burn the route at the marathon is Kenya’s John Komen, a 2019 Athens Marathon winner at a time of 2:16:34. Kenya’s Barmasai David is another worldclass foreign runner with the biggest chances to prove a point at the Gold-Label 8th Acces

