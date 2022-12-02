News

World AIDS Day: 36,700 living with HIV in Niger

The Niger State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Makusidi Muhammad, yesterday said no fewer than 36,797 people are currently living with HIV in the state. Makusidi, who was represented by the Director, Medical Services and Training, Dr. Baba Uthman, said at a press briefing to mark this year’s World AIDS Day in Minna with the theme; “Equalise to End Aids: Equal Access to Treatment and Prevention Services,” that between January and September this year, a total of 2,628 clients tested positive to HIV in the state. According to him, “HIV/AIDS data for the year under review shows that between January 1 and September 30, a total of 89,359 clients were coun-selled, tested and received results. Out of these, 2,628 clients were tested positive.

“Currently, the total number of people living with HIV and receiving treatment, including key population, stands at 36,797; a total of 43,083 pregnant women who went for antenatal care, were counselled, tested and have received results out of which 63 were tested positive.

“For early infant diagnosis, the total number of infants who had the first virology HIV test stands at 330 out of which only 2 (0.6 per cent) were found to be HIV positive.” In his remarks, the Director General, Niger State Agency for Control of Aids (NGSACA), Adamu Baba, said even though the state’s target is to bring the prevalent rate to zero per cent by year 2030, it currently stands at 0.7 per cent.

 

