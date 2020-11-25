World AIDS Day: Embrace HIV testing, FG begs Nigerians

The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerians to embrace HIV/AIDS testing, as the response has been said to be very low. Director General, National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) Dr Gambo Aliyu made the appeal at the 2020 World AIDS Day celebration with the theme: ‘United to End AIDS in the Midst of COVID-19:Get Tested,’ yesterday in Abuja.

Gambo, who said stigma and discrimination were some of the major causes of low response to testing, said a number of measures have already been put in place to empower poor women in rural communities living with the disease. In his words: “This is very important because this year’s HIV/AIDS’ response is different and it is different because of COVID- 19.”

Aliyu added that the agency was scrutinizing its data to find out the real impact of COVID-19 on the people living with HIV/ AIDS in the country. “One thing that we know without even looking at our data is, we know that in terms of dare economic realities, COVID-19 has negative impact or adverse impact compared to other average population and because of that, recently, we launched a project in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“This project is basically PPE but not PPE that you see but the PPE to protect and empower people living with HIV/AIDS.” “Indigent women living in rural communities “find it difficult to go to facilities to collect medication. They also find it difficult to earn living and we are focusing on women simply because we know that in terms of equality when it comes to business and when it comes to empowerment, women are disadvantaged.”

