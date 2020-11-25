News

World AIDS Day: Embrace HIV testing, FG begs Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerians to embrace HIV/AIDS testing, as the response has been said to be very low. Director General, National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) Dr Gambo Aliyu made the appeal at the 2020 World AIDS Day celebration with the theme: ‘United to End AIDS in the Midst of COVID-19:Get Tested,’ yesterday in Abuja.

Gambo, who said stigma and discrimination were some of the major causes of low response to testing, said a number of measures have already been put in place to empower poor women in rural communities living with the disease. In his words: “This is very important because this year’s HIV/AIDS’ response is different and it is different because of COVID- 19.”

Aliyu added that the agency was scrutinizing its data to find out the real impact of COVID-19 on the people living with HIV/ AIDS in the country. “One thing that we know without even looking at our data is, we know that in terms of dare economic realities, COVID-19 has negative impact or adverse impact compared to other average population and because of that, recently, we launched a project in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“This project is basically PPE but not PPE that you see but the PPE to protect and empower people living with HIV/AIDS.” “Indigent women living in rural communities “find it difficult to go to facilities to collect medication. They also find it difficult to earn living and we are focusing on women simply because we know that in terms of equality when it comes to business and when it comes to empowerment, women are disadvantaged.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Democrats narrowly beat Republicans in second-night convention TV audience

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 18 million people watched the second night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research, slightly fewer than the 18.2 million viewers who watched the second night of the Democratic National Convention across the same number of networks. The 18 million RNC number reflects the audience […]
News

Kano youths protest increase in power tariff, fuel pump pric

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

Hundreds of youths in Kano State yesterday trooped out into the streets to protest the hike in the pump price of petroleum and the increase in energy tariff by the Federal Government.   The protesters were, however, dispersed by riot policemen who were armed to the teeth. The protesting youths, who took to the streets […]
News

Niger: Three soldiers die in battle against armed bandits – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Three soldiers involved in anti-banditry operations in Niger State, have lost their lives, while two others were wounded in battle. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement Monday, however, assured that ongoing clearance operations in the North Central Area of Responsibility (AoR), were gaining traction. “In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: