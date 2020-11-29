World AIDS Day: Resilience responsible for persistence –Ogun govt

The Ogun State government has identified resilience as major factor which allows people living with Human Immuno Deficiency Virus/Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), to persist or adapt to the medical, psychological and social implications related to seropositivity in the country.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker made this known at a press briefing organised by Ogun State Agency For the Control of AIDS (OGSACA), in commemoration of 2020 World AIDS Day, with the theme “United To End AIDS In the Mist of Covid-19”, held at Governor’s office Press Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Coker, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Nofiu Aigoro, said that it was imperative to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing global health landscape and to persevere in the face of uncertainty.

He added that resilience to avoid fragmentation in the response and to remain united and inclusive, so as to meet the common challenges, noting that it was important to insist on fundamental human riht to live with HIV in dignity and good health over a life time.

Like this: Like Loading...