World AIDS Day: Tackling inequality first step towards solution – UNAIDS

To celebrate the World Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Day which comes up today, December 1st every year, UNICEF and other international organisations have urged people to end the inequality against persons living with the disease. This was captured in the theme for this year’s celebration, ’Equalize’. According to UNAIDS, the ‘Equalise’ slogan is a call to action for everyone to work together to end the global menace which has claimed millions of lives over the years.

In a press statement released by UNAIDS and signed by the Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima on November 29, ahead of the World AIDS Day, the organisation recognised inequality in all parts of the world as parts of the threats that would prevent the world achieving its goal of ending the disease by 2030.

The World AIDs Day is commemorated every December 1. It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day. UNAIDS also identified the COVID-19 pandemic as another major setback which caused the disease to be ignored, thereby causing more damage in the fight against AIDS.

“The theme, ‘Equalize,’ is a prompt for all of us to work for the proven practical actions needed to address inequalities and help end AIDS.” Data from UNAIDS on the global HIV response has revealed that during the last two years of COVID-19 and other global crises, progress against the HIV pandemic has faltered, resources have shrunk, and millions of lives are at risk as a result,” the speech read in part. The speech then went on to decry the fact that despite the long fight, there was regression being made in high burden countries in Africa.

“Four decades into the HIV response, inequalities still persist for the most basic services like testing, treatment, and condoms, and even more so for new technologies. Young women in Africa remain disproportionately affected by HIV, while coverage of dedicated programmes for them remains too low. In 19 high-burden countries in Africa, dedicated combination prevention programmes for adolescent girls and young women are operating in only 40 per cent of the high HIV incidence locations.”

“Only a third of people in key populations— including gay men and other men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who use drugs, sex workers, and prisoners—have regular prevention access. Key populations face major legal barriers including criminalisation, discrimination and stigma,” the release pictured the continuous lack of programmes that take the part of the population living with AIDS into consideration. “We can end AIDS – if we end the inequalities which perpetuate it. This World AIDS Day we need everyone to get involved in sharing the message that we will all benefit when we tackle inequalities.

To keep everyone safe, to protect everyone’s health, we need to equalise,” the speech concluded. Similarly, UNICEF released a speech on how AIDS was also affect-ing the quality of life of children in different parts of the world. The press release was signed by the Associate Chief of HIV/AIDS, UNICEF, Anurita Bains who said that the rate at which young people were losing their lives to unattended AIDS disease was alarming and has consequently become an issue of concern.

“Though children have long lagged behind adults in the AIDS response, the stagnation seen in the last three years is unprecedented, putting too many young lives at risk of sicknesses and death. Children are falling through the cracks because we are collectively failing to find and test them and get them on life-saving treatment.

Every day that goes by without progress, over 300 children and adolescents lose their fight against AIDS,”Bains said. “Despite accounting for only seven per cent of overall people living with HIV, children and adolescents comprised 17 per cent of all AIDS-related deaths, and 21 per cent of new HIV infections in 2021.

Between 2014 and 2021, the number of new infections among children and adolescents aged 0 to 14 decreased globally by roughly 27 per cent, but it rose by 13 per cent in Nigeria. Unless the drivers of inequities are addressed, UNICEF warns, ending AIDS in children and adolescents will continue to be a distant dream,” Bains outlined the bitter truth. “With renewed political commitment to reaching the most vulnerable, strategic partnership and resources to scale up programmes, we can end AIDS in children, adolescents and pregnant women,” said Bains.

