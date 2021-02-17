World Athletics appoints Nesiama to train Ghanaian officials

Former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama has been appointed by World Athletics to conduct a Technical Education and Certification System Level 1 Course for Ghanaian Athletics.

The course is scheduled to hold in Accra from 15th February. This is in a bid to re-tool its officials in preparation for more international championships in Athletics they are planning to host. It would be recalled that Commodore Nesiama is a World Athletics certified lecturer, licensed Athletes Manager and a member of the Confederation of Africa Athletics Technical and Competitions Commission.

Nesiama has officiated in many International athletics competitions at different times as Competition Director and Technical Delegate. He is currently listed in the CAA ITO Panel of technical officials. When asked what this his appointment means to him and Nigeria, he simply stated that “it is gratifying to note that ones modest effort is being recognised both nationally and internationally.

