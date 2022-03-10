Sports

World Athletics awards Okpekpe Road Race 2022 Elite label

The historic Okpekpe international 10km Road Race has been awarded an elite label for its eighth edition which holds May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State of Nigeria. This is in line with the new categorisation of all road running events approved under the new Label Road Races Regulations approved by World Athletics Council in October last year and which came into force in November 2021.

Under the new arrangement, road races are classified as World Athletics Label, World Athletics Elite Label and World Athletics Elite Platinum Label. Okpekpe, the first road race in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics rating in 2015, is among the 93 road races across the globe and only seven in Africa to be awarded a World Athletics Elite Label.

The new categorisation has implications on ranking points available to international elite athletes, and Olympics and World Championships qualification slots offered by the highest-categorised competitions. A World Athletics Label denotes high standards in event organisation, safety and runner experience and application of the World Athletics Rules and Regulations among other considerations. Mike Itemuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the race is delighted that the World Athletics still rates the organisation of the race very high even after a COVID- 19 induced two year absence.

 

