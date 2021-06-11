World Athletics, CAA, AFN agree on Kebbi elections

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria under the leadership of Engr Ibrahim Gusau has announced that any election planned for Abuja will be null and void in line with the agreement between the World Athletics, Confederation of African Athletics and the AFN. According to the AFN President, Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, the claim that World Athletics rejected the amended Constitution of the AFN is false, malicious with the sole intention of scuttling the roadmap for the 2021 AFN elections slated for Kebbi State. “The claim by these other people that the World Athletics has rejected the amended constitution is false and intended to deceive the delegates and the Athletics family. It is in recognition and acceptance of the amended Constitution that the world body reflected and still has Mr Siminialayi Young Pepple as the Director General of the AFN, with Engr. Gusau as President.
