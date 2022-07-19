Sports

World Athletics Championships: Fraser-Pryce wins women’s 100m title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth women’s 100m world title in a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals as Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth. Fraser-Pryce ran a championship record of 10.67 seconds to finish ahead of silver medallist Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who took bronze.

She is the first person to win five golds in an individual track event at the World Athletics Championships. GB’s Asher-Smith equalled her British record of 10.83 in Eugene, Oregon.

“This performance is phenomenal for me and I’ve had a fantastic championships,” said Asher-Smith, who won silver in the event at the 2019 Worlds in Doha. “I really couldn’t fault it but I’m so gutted that it didn’t get me on the podium. I was so close. But that’s just champs. I’m upset.

“It’s been an interesting season for me so far. I’ve been in physical shape for a bit but I’ve had some life things that I’ll probably talk about more after the 200m.

I needed to make sure my mind was actually in the race rather than with my family or here. “We’re looking to keep going faster throughout the summer into Commonwealths and Europeans. But I definitely came here with an eye to get on to the podium.”

It is the first time a nation has taken a clean sweep of the women’s 100m medals at a World Championship, and comes a day after the United States completed the onetwo- three in the men’s 100m final.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Corruption in Nigerian league almost forced me out of sports –Olopade

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The CEO of Nilayo Sports, Bukola Olopade, who has been organising Road Races in the country in a recent interview on a Whatsapp group, FUBS, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has stated that former president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, galvanised him into organising marathon. Excerpts… Why did you fall in love […]
Sports

JUST IN: Barca to face PSG in UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Posted on Author Reporter

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Lazio vs FC Bayern Munich Athletico Madrid vs Chelsea RB Leipzig vs Liverpool FC Porto vs Juventus FC Barcelona vs PSG Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Atalanta vs Real Madrid   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections […]
Sports

Agüero could miss first two months of season for Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sergio Agüero’s knee injury could rule him out for another two months in a serious blow to Manchester City’s hopes of making a strong start to the season. The club’s record goalscorer has not played since limping out of June’s 5-0 win over Burnley and, when Pep Guardiola was asked on Friday how serious the 32-year-old’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica