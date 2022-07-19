World Athletics Championships: Fraser-Pryce wins women’s 100m title

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth women’s 100m world title in a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals as Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth. Fraser-Pryce ran a championship record of 10.67 seconds to finish ahead of silver medallist Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who took bronze.

She is the first person to win five golds in an individual track event at the World Athletics Championships. GB’s Asher-Smith equalled her British record of 10.83 in Eugene, Oregon.

“This performance is phenomenal for me and I’ve had a fantastic championships,” said Asher-Smith, who won silver in the event at the 2019 Worlds in Doha. “I really couldn’t fault it but I’m so gutted that it didn’t get me on the podium. I was so close. But that’s just champs. I’m upset.

“It’s been an interesting season for me so far. I’ve been in physical shape for a bit but I’ve had some life things that I’ll probably talk about more after the 200m.

I needed to make sure my mind was actually in the race rather than with my family or here. “We’re looking to keep going faster throughout the summer into Commonwealths and Europeans. But I definitely came here with an eye to get on to the podium.”

It is the first time a nation has taken a clean sweep of the women’s 100m medals at a World Championship, and comes a day after the United States completed the onetwo- three in the men’s 100m final.

