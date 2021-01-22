World Athletics confirm Lagos Marathon February 13 date

World Athletics has confirmed the February 13 date of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with the race announced as the second race for 2021. In a release by the body, the country’s Silver Label Race will come up on February 13 with 3,000 runners competing for the top prize of $50,000. WA revealed that the calendar kicks off with the Osaka Women’s Marathon in the central Japanese city on January 31 and concludes exactly 11 months later, on December 31 with the traditional New Year’s Eve races in Madrid, Bolzano, Italy, and Sao Paulo. Immediately after the Osaka Women’s Marathon, all roads will lead to Nigeria for the sixth edition of the 42km race.

Meanwhile, WA has revealed that there would be 191 races in 49 countries across each of the sport’s six areas. While the schedule remains subject to change given the ongoing uncertainty created by the global coronavirus pandemic, more races are expected to join the Label pro-gramme once it is confirmed that they will take place.

The number of races is already higher than the 168 events that were granted Label status at the start of 2020. The slew of postponements and cancellations brought on by the pandemic in 2020, however, also prompted a move this year from a four-tier system of Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze events to a more realistic format better suited to the travel restrictions and ongoing logistical challenges that event organisers will continue to face in 2021. Instead, a three-tier programme will be used in 2021, comprising three Labels: a World Athletics Label, a World Athletics Elite Label and a World Athletics Elite Platinum Label.

Like this: Like Loading...