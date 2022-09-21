World Athletics ratify Amusan’s world record

The world records set by Tobi Amusan, Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon22, have been ratified. Amusan’s 12.12 in the women’s 100m hurdles semifinals, Duplantis’s 6.21m in the men’s pole vault final, and McLaughlin’s 50.68 in the women’s 400m hurdles final are all now officially in the record books, as is the world U20 mark of 9.94 set by Letsile Tebogo in the men’s 100m heats.

McLaughlin’s was the first of the senior records to fall at this year’s World Athletics Championships, the US 23-year-old obliterating her own previous world record with a time of 50.68.

It is the fourth world 400m hurdles record of McLaughlin’s career following her 51.90 at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, 51.46 at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and 51.41 achieved at this year’s US Championships. That 51.41 has also now been ratified. Since 2019 – in less than three years – the world record has been improved by almost two seconds.

The mark of 52.34 had stood for 16 years before USA’s Dalilah Muhammad took it to 52.20 and then 52.16. On 27 June 2021, McLaughlin broke it for the first time. “The time is absolutely amazing and the sport is getting faster and faster,” said McLaughlin. “Just figuring out what barriers can be broken. I only get faster from here.

