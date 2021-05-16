World Athletics has rejected
the affirmation of the 2019
constitution by a purported virtual
congress of the Athletic Federation
of Nigeria held on Wednesday
May 12, 2021 and re-affirmed
that the 2017 constitution adopted
at the AFN Congress of November
16, 2017 remains the working
document for the federation and
will be used to conduct elections
into the executive board of the
AFN on or before June 14, 2021.
In a letter signed by Carolyn
Launios, the Executive Assistant
to Mr John Ridgeon, the Chief
Executive Officer of World Athletics
and addressed to Mr Shehu
Ibrahim Gusau, the world governing
body for the sport affirmed
it has never recognised the 2019
constitution purportedly adopted
at a disputed congress in Awka
in December 2019 and warned of
dire consequences if its instructions
are not followed.
”We understand that President
Gusau has issued an invitation
virtual -extra-ordinary congress
on Wednesday May 12 and there
is an item to adopt the AFN constitution
for the elections on that
invitation.
”To confirm, World Athletics’
position is that the 2017 AFN
Constitution applies, to be clear
World Athletics has never recognised
and does not recognise the
claimed 2019 constitution and so
any election must be held in accordance
with the 2017 constitution.
World Athletics rejects Gusau’s congress, upholds 2017 constitution
World Athletics has rejected