World Athletics rejects Gusau’s congress, upholds 2017 constitution

World Athletics has rejected

the affirmation of the 2019

constitution by a purported virtual

congress of the Athletic Federation

of Nigeria held on Wednesday

May 12, 2021 and re-affirmed

that the 2017 constitution adopted

at the AFN Congress of November

16, 2017 remains the working

document for the federation and

will be used to conduct elections

into the executive board of the

AFN on or before June 14, 2021.

In a letter signed by Carolyn

Launios, the Executive Assistant

to Mr John Ridgeon, the Chief

Executive Officer of World Athletics

and addressed to Mr Shehu

Ibrahim Gusau, the world governing

body for the sport affirmed

it has never recognised the 2019

constitution purportedly adopted

at a disputed congress in Awka

in December 2019 and warned of

dire consequences if its instructions

are not followed.

”We understand that President

Gusau has issued an invitation

virtual -extra-ordinary congress

on Wednesday May 12 and there

is an item to adopt the AFN constitution

for the elections on that

invitation.

”To confirm, World Athletics’

position is that the 2017 AFN

Constitution applies, to be clear

World Athletics has never recognised

and does not recognise the

claimed 2019 constitution and so

any election must be held in accordance

with the 2017 constitution.

