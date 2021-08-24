Sports

World Athletics U20 Championships: Dare, Farouk, 2 other ministers host triumphant Nigerian contingent

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare along with three of his colleagues in the Federal Executive Council have hosted the triumphant Team Nigeria contingent to the just concluded World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dare, alongside Hajia Sadiya Farouk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs and Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education, held a reception for the history making contingent at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja shortly after they returned to the country on Tuesday.
At the brief ceremony, Sports Minister Sunday Dare praised the team for the unprecedented feat of finishing third (out of 116 countries) on the medals table as well as recording Nigeria’s best ever medal haul of four gold and three bronze medals.
He said the giant strides witnessed at the Kenya meet would not have happened without hardwork and determination, stressing that the athletes are the future of the sport in Nigeria, a position that was corroborated by the other ministers who also poured encomiums on them for doing the nation proud.
The four ministers were unanimous in affirming President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on the team as a confirmation of the faith he has and the support given to young Nigerians who excel in their different areas of endeavour be it sports, education, politics or entertainment.

 

